“I want to become a choir in the sea”: the funeral idea that is already winning supporters | Business

Companies in the US and UK are transforming what would have been graves into coral reefs out to sea. Mixing its customers’ ashes with large hollow balls of concrete, the idea of ​​generating an afterlife is gaining supporters, especially among those most connected to marine biodiversity.

Today the prices of a funeral ball are between US$ 1,200 and US$ 7,500, according to the British newspaper The Guardian – something between R$ 6,000 and R$ 38,000.

Janet Hock is a former professor of dentistry who lives in Indianapolis (USA). She is also an avid diver, with a long-standing love of the ocean. When Hock, 77, updated her will in 2020, she added that she wanted to become part of a coral reef when she died.

“You’re providing structure for fish to swim and a place for plants to grow,” says Hock. “My first impression was that they [as estruturas de concreto] are very ugly. So I thought, ‘Oh, it would be so nice to be down there, with little orange fish running through the holes in my burial ball.’”, said the amateur diver to the British newspaper.

Florida-based company Eternal Reefs assembles the artificial reefs with structures made of pH-neutral concrete, along with human ash, in regulated areas of the seafloor off the US coast. Family and friends receive the GPS coordinates of where their loved one’s “headstone” is located.

Over one meter tall and two meters wide and weighing from 250kg to 1,800kg, the balls have a rough surface that allows plants and marine animals such as corals and algae to grow on them. So far, the organization has sunk about 3,000 memorial reefs at about 25 US sites.

The idea was also adopted in Dorset (United Kingdom). Two local divers, Marcus Darler and Sean Webb, obtained permission from the monarchy to obtain a square kilometer off the coast of Weymouth and Portland to set up a reef and help regenerate the local lobster population, as well as promote the region as a dive site.

Not everyone is convinced, however, that burial reefs are a good idea. The model involves cremation, which, on average, releases 400 kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for each body. “If you’re serious about making a difference, don’t choose cremation,” says Rosie Inman-Cook, manager of the charity Natural Death Center. “Cremation is a disaster.”

Artificial reefs also use concrete, the manufacture of which is responsible for up to 8% of global CO2 emissions.

Murray Roberts, professor of marine biology at the University of Edinburgh’s school of geosciences, supports the initiative. “Corals and all kinds of animals grow best in the structure,” he says. “I can’t see a downside.”