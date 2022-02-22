Ibovespa closes below 112 thousand points after Putin’s speech; dollar drops to R$ 5.10

The Brazilian stock market closed near the lows of the day after a hostile speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recognized the independence of two separatist territories of Ukraine. Today, with the holiday in the USA, B3 operated without the reference of the indices in New York and the trading volume was below average. The Ibovespa dropped 1.02%, to 111,725 ​​points, after oscillating between 111,657 and 113,404. The financial volume was R$ 18.3 billion.

Enrico Cozzolino, head analyst and partner at Levante, reminds us that we are in the week before Carnival and it is common to have profits. This does not mean that the stock market should continue to decline in the long term. “The investor realizes a portion of the profits given the uncertainty scenario”, he adds.

White House: Biden to ban trade and investment with Ukraine’s breakaway regions

The positive highlight was the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), up 3.87%, followed by Petrorio (PRIO3), up 3.65%. Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) also closed among the highest of the day.

Oil companies rose following the positive movement of the price of a barrel of oil, which has been supported by tensions between Russia and Ukraine possible. Although positive for oil-related companies, Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimento, says that “for all other assets, [uma guerra] It is a very complicated scenario, with increasing uncertainty”.

The negative highlights were Qualicorp (QUAL3) and Positivo (POSI3) which fell by 8.64% and 7.11%, respectively, followed by Americanas (AMER3), which fell by 6.61%. The retailer had a sharp drop after suspending the operations of its sites due to the identification of a security flaw.

The worsening of tensions between Russia and Ukraine was not enough to stop the dollar’s downward trajectory against the real, despite reduced liquidity due to the US holiday.

Once again, the flow of foreign capital spoke louder, with foreign investors eyeing commodity stocks on B3 and carry attractive fixed income trade, with the Selic rate above 12% this year consolidating in view of the persistence of inflation.

The American currency closed down 0.64%, at R$5.1070, after oscillating between R$5.0754 and R$5.1550.

According to Komura, the flow of foreign capital should continue to enter the country, even more so with the prospect that Russia could become a more complicated market to invest in, and there could be a lot of reallocation of investments, with investors leaving Russia for other emerging countries, like Brazil.

The yield curve declined in most maturities: DIF23, stable, at 12.36%; DIF25, -0.05 pp, at 11.35%; DIF27, -0.08 pp, at 11.22%; DIF29, -0.09 pp, at 11.38%.

