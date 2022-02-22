Ibovespa falls on tensions in Ukraine, in low liquidity session By Reuters



© Reuters.



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange began to fall on Monday, after resisting the negative climate abroad in the morning, with the new escalation of tensions in Ukraine overlapping the rise of shares of local export companies.

Wall Street stocks are closed for a holiday in the United States.

At 15:49, the was down 0.34% to 112,496.05 points. The financial volume was 10.3 billion.

Shares of the Americanas retail group fell 5.8%, after the company’s websites went offline amid digital attacks, while Vale (SA:) advanced 1.5% and Petrobras PN (SA:) rose 2.5%, with gains from and from .

“Without a stock exchange in New York, the stock market in the world loses strength”, says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset Corretora. He added that maintaining the inflow of foreign capital into companies with commodity-related businesses seemed to help exporters’ actions in Brazil.

Fears of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to drive the market with each new development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to sign a decree recognizing Ukraine’s two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent entities soon, the Kremlin said. The market added caution after the information, given that the move could give Moscow a reason to openly send troops to the region.

In addition, the Russian military said troops and border guards prevented a “reconnaissance” group from crossing the Russian border from Ukraine and that five people were killed, according to Russian news agencies. Ukraine classified the news as false.

Earlier, hopes for a diplomatic way out of one of Europe’s most dangerous crises in decades were renewed after French President Emmanuel Macron said US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had agreed. in principle with a date.

The Kremlin has denied concrete plans for a summit between the two presidents, but that a phone call could take place.

The pan-European index closed down 1.3%.

(By Andre Romani)