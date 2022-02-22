Ibovespa rises with Vale, Petrobras and focus on tensions in Ukraine By Reuters



By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index rose on Monday, with a boost in commodity exporter stocks mediated by unfolding geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.

Shares in the Americanas retail group retreated after the company’s websites went offline amid digital attacks, while Vale and Petrobras advanced.

Volatility, which was already high in recent sessions, given the uncertainties surrounding the crisis in Ukraine, is boosted by low liquidity, as markets in the United States are closed for the holidays.

At 11:54, it was up 0.41% to 113,347.76 points. The financial volume was 5 billion reais.

Russian military said on Monday that troops and border guards had prevented a “reconnaissance” group from crossing the Russian border from Ukraine and that five people had been killed, according to Russian news agencies. Ukraine classified the news as false.

Earlier, hopes for a diplomatic way out of one of Europe’s most dangerous crises in decades were renewed after French President Emmanuel Macron said US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had agreed to beginning with a meeting to discuss Ukraine.

The Kremlin, however, denies that there are any concrete plans for a summit between the two presidents, although it said a phone call could take place.

The pan-European index was down more than 1%.

On the local scene, the day will feature a lecture by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, at 3 pm.

highlights

Americanas SA (SA:) was down 4.5% after identifying “unauthorized access” risks over the weekend. The Americanas and Submarino sites were still offline at 12:02 pm this Monday.

Vale (SA:) was up 2.2% after rising again in Asia. Measures to contain prices last week had a negative impact on commodity prices. CSN (SA:), which has a considerable mining operation, rose 2.2%, and the subsidiary CSN Mineração (SA:) advanced 1.6%.

Petrobras PN (SA:) and ON advanced 1.8% each, in the face of rising prices. PETRORIO ON was up 2.3% and 3R PETROLEUM ON gained 3.1%.

Rumo (SA:) advanced 4.5%, partially recovering from the 8.8% drop in the previous session, which followed the company’s fourth quarter financial statement.

Embraer (SA:) was down 2.5% after announcing a three-year pause in the E175-E2 jet development program, amid market conditions and technical discussions about a maximum takeoff weight limit. The company also released operational data and announced that its firm order backlog at the end of 2021 reached the highest level since the second quarter of 2018.

Sabesp (SA:) rose 3.2%, fifth consecutive session of high.

Marfrig (SA:) fell 3% to influence the management of rival BRF (SA:), whose shares dropped 1.5%.