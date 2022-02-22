In Russia and abroad, the expectation is now for sanctions – 02/21/2022 – Nelson de Sá

Vladimir Putin’s speech and the deployment of soldiers were at the top of the news in Europe and the US, with Moscow’s Komsomolskaya Pravda highlighting the entirety of the speech and with the New York Times using the adjective in the headline, “Russia recognizes separatists of Ukraine, in sinister movement” (ominous).

In China, it was the main topic on the social network Sina Weibo, highlighting posts about the recognition of the two regions, with news from the CCTV network, and just below about statements by the Ukrainian government. Russia and Ukraine are both strategic Chinese allies, and Beijing is now struggling to appear distant from Moscow.

Attention in Russian and other newspapers soon turned to the next step: the economic punishments the US, Germany and France plan to deliver. The NYT said that Washington had announced sanctions on the two breakaway republics, “but not for the time being against Russia.”

Russian financiers Kommersant and RBC already had reports forwarded and featured prominently. The first underlines that the “most obvious target” is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, “but the authorities of Germany and the European Union, although they have given it as a potential object of sanctions, do not have an unequivocal position on the matter”.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called a press conference last Friday to warn: “We are discussing sanctions with the EU and, in the course of these discussions, we have made known our position, that they should focus on specific sectors, without include energy”.

If actions against Nord Stream 2 are indeed limited, the next target is Russian banks. It is the main concern of the RBC, which projects a total ban on the purchase of debt securities and even the removal of the country’s institutions from the dollar system.

But what could make the sanctions “catastrophic”, says Kommersant, is if they reach the technology sector, as is the case with Russian chips, designed locally but produced in Taiwan. The production of smartphones could be made unfeasible, he warns.

On the other hand, the Financial Times warns that even without hitting Nord Stream 2, the sanctions being speculated would hit oil companies like Exxon and BP and European commodity giants like Glencore and Vitol, all with investments in Russia.