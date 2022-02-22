In the lime brand, gives Galo? From Newell’s to Flamengo, see Atlético-MG’s numbers in penalty shootouts in the decade | athletic-mg

A victory that immediately takes the athlete’s memory to the historic Libertadores of 2013, when São Victor was canonized, and Atlético conquered America for the first and (for now) only time. The feeling is that, at the decisive moment, if the dispute needs to go to the lime mark, it will be Galo. But is it really so?

Over the last decade (2012-2022), Atlético have found themselves in a penalty shootout 11 times. The first in 2013, in the victory over Newell’s Old Boys at Independência, and the last this Sunday, in the endless 8-7 over Flamengo. Extremely positive memories, but there are also disappointments on this road. The general retrospect points to balance: six victories and five defeats.

1 of 5 Everson is one of Atlético-MG’s heroes in winning the Brazilian Supercup — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Everson is one of Atlético-MG’s heroes in winning the Brazilian Supercup — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

The best performance comes from disputes for the Libertadores Cup, where the Rooster is 100% in the story. Four times, four wins. The last three in the last decade: two in 2013, in the semi (Newell’s Old Boys) and final (Olímpia), and in the round of 16 last year (Boca Juniors).

The worst record comes in the penalty shootout in the Copa do Brasil. For the national tournament (where Galo is the current champion), there were four disputes in the last decade, with three defeats and only one victory.

The last experience in the brand of lime was the traumatic elimination for Afogados-PE, in the first phase of 2020. A defeat that generated a “revolution” in the club, with the departure of Dudamel and the arrival of Sampaoli and consequent contribution of greater investment by ” 4 R’s”.

2 of 5 Wallef, goalkeeper of Afogados in the victory over Atlético-MG, in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction Wallef, goalkeeper of Afogados in the victory over Atlético-MG, in 2020 – Photo: Reproduction

In addition to Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Galo also faced a penalty shootout in the last decade for the Copa Sudamericana and Primeira Liga. (see the clashes in the list below).

Everson trails Saint Victor’s path

The victorious dispute against Flamengo was Everson’s second since he took the title in Galo’s goal. He follows 100%. Against Boca Juniors, in last year’s Libertadores, the goalkeeper was even more hero: he defended two kicks and even converted the decisive one, in Mineirão.

for him, the most memorable experience of a passage which has already surpassed the mark of 100 matches and includes three titles with Alvinegro – Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Supercopa.

3 of 5 Everson was a hero in the Galo dispute against Boca Juniors, in the 2021 Libertadores — Photo: REUTERS/Bruna Prado Everson was a hero in the Galo dispute against Boca Juniors, in the 2021 Libertadores – Photo: REUTERS/Bruna Prado

Also including penalties in normal game times, Everson has already defended seven charges for Galo. Gradually, he is touching the 20 saves that Victor managed over more than 420 games with the Atletico shirt.

In penalty shootouts, Victor was Atlético’s goalkeeper on seven occasions. He won four, including two of the biggest in club history, in the 2013 Libertadores.

4 of 5 Victor hero of Atlético-MG’s title in Libertadores 2013 — Photo: AP Victor hero of Atlético-MG’s title in Libertadores 2013 — Photo: AP

Penalty shootout in the decade

2022

Brazilian Super Cup: Atletico 2 (8) x (7) 2 Flamengo

2021

Round of 16 – Libertadores: Atlético 0 (3) x (1) 0 Boca Juniors

2020

1st phase – Copa do Brasil: Afogados-PE 2 (7) x (6) 2 Atlético

Afogados da Ingazeira surprises Atlético-MG in the 2020 Copa do Brasil

2019

Semifinal – Copa Sudamericana: Atlético 2 (3) x (4) 1 Colón-ARG

2nd phase – Copa Sudamericana: Atlético 1 (3) x (0) 0 Unión La Calera-CHI

2018

Round of 16 – Copa do Brasil: Chapecoense 0 (4) x (3) 0 Atlético

3rd phase – Copa do Brasil: Atlético 1 (4) x (2) Figueirense

In a game of strong emotions, Atlético-MG beat Figueirense on penalties, in Horto

2017

Final – Primeira Liga: Londrina 0 (4) x (2) 0 Atlético

2016

Quarter finals – Copa do Brasil: Juventude 1 (4) x (2) 0 Atlético

2013

Final – Libertadores: Atlético 2 (4) x (3) 0 Olímpia-PAR

Semifinal – Libertadores: Atlético 2 (3) x (2) 0 Newell’s Old Boys-ARG