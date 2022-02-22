In the Ukraine crisis, Biden may be ahead of Putin in an essential arena: that of information – International

The situation at the border between Russia and Ukraine remains difficult: those with access to the best information continue to warn that a new attack on the country by the Russians is still likely and could occur at any time.

Still, the tenor of Moscow’s rhetoric seems to have changed. Instead of ultimatums threatening the adoption of “technical-military” measures, the Russians, including the president Vladimir Putinaccused the USA alarmism about the prospect of an invasion. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, one of the officials who made thinly veiled threats in January, insisted weeks later that “There will be no war if it depends on the Russian Federation. We don’t want a war”.

What has changed?

In recent weeks, the Biden administration and its allies have engaged in a robust and steady communication effort. The US and UK have released important findings from their spy services to the public. They issued new warnings about the possibility of Russian action, new explanations of tactics the Russians might employ, such as “false flag” attacks, and new statements of the allies’ determination to impose consequences on the aggressor. The most recent was made by the new chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholzwhich confirmed on 6 February that the transatlantic response to Russian action would be “unified and decisive”.

The Russians seem to have become disoriented by the information offensive, and perhaps not quite sure how to react. When they accuse the US of fomenting panic, they sound like a blackmailer surprised to see the focus shift to threats, when he would prefer it to remain with his demands.

This represents a significant change from eight years ago, when Putin combined military action, disinformation and the element of surprise to occupy part of Ukraine.

In late February 2014, after the humiliated former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych fled Kiev for Moscow, Putin invaded Crimea with “little green soldiers” — Russian special forces sent into action without identifying insignia on their uniforms, in violation of international laws of war. In a matter of days, Putin took advantage of a moment of chaos to enforce a fait accompli. At the time, the Obama administration and US spy services were criticized for having been allegedly surprised.

But that wasn’t entirely true. The US diplomatic strategy in previous weeks has been to encourage Yanukovych to back off from the increasingly violent and confrontational situation in Kiev where his security forces (with Russian support and training) had massacred protesters in Maidan square. As a US government official at the time, he had been in Kiev months earlier, at the start of the Maidan Square protests; I remember being surprised by the news of Yanukovich’s escape.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

But in the days that followed, we closely followed reports from Crimea, including the takeover of the regional parliament by unidentified gunmen. It was clear that something important was going on, and while Putin’s ultimate intentions were unclear at the time, it was obvious that Russia was behind the move.

Even so, amid Moscow’s actions (surprise military maneuvers accompanied by statements denying intent to invade); the blunders of the regional prime minister recently installed by the Kremlin, Sergei Aksionov; pro-Russian demonstrations that drew attention for the degree of organization; and ludicrous accusations of human rights violations, it took weeks, if not months (and much spy information shared with delay) before the allies of the nato had a clear idea of ​​how Russia had carried out its invasion of Crimea and its indirect occupation of Donbass. These events highlighted the concept of “hybrid warfare”, mixing kinetic action with information operations, in the jargon of the security and foreign policy community.

In 2014, the novelty of Putin’s approach gave him a significant advantage. Accusing another country of an illegal act of war is serious business; accusations of this kind can only be made with robust confidence. Putin also took advantage of an asymmetry in the West in the public attribution of aggressive action. The US position on espionage, and especially on military action attributions, has been quite conservative, perhaps in part because of Iraq’s legacy. Aware of how much their credibility had suffered, US officials were very cautious before making definitive statements, either to their allies or to the public.

Putin was counting on these concerns to give him time to create irreversible facts in practice: information operations inside Ukraine and in the international media aimed at creating confusion and undermining the credibility of the new government in Kiev. Even a modest doubt would complicate efforts to build a coalition to respond to Russian action in real time.

What the Biden administration seems to have understood is that there is no need to make definitive statements regarding what, exactly, Putin is up to. Instead, it is enough to release spy information and analysis of what his goals might be before the Russian president has a chance to carry out his plans. And, if the elementary facts presented by the espionage are correct, and the potential Russian plans are presented clearly as working hypotheses, the US can maintain the commitment to the facts without allowing Putin to weaponize that commitment in its favor.

This approach puts the public sphere in different terms. Rather than waiting for action and analysis of that action, Biden and his team are engaging the adversary through the media. They issue an almost constant barrage of updates, starting with an analysis of the concentration of Russian forces observed late last year.

Since then, the US has joined the Europeans in sounding the alarm about the movement of Russian forces in the Belarus, a complaint taken to the United Nations. Also released were updates on diplomatic efforts to keep European and American allies on the same footing, new sanctions on Ukrainians accused of plotting with Russia, and their efforts to alert allies and work with them on preparations against potential Russian cyberattacks. Instead of waiting until Putin and his electronic trolls pollute the airwaves and social media with their disinformation, they are keeping the public debate focused on the threat of aggressive action.

With its allies, the US is releasing new spy information every week, sometimes daily, revealing a broad preview of what Russia can do. National security adviser Jake Sullivan, for example, told Meet the Press last Sunday that “Russian action can come in many forms” and could come at any time, including a possible political annexation of the Donbass, cyber attacks and different versions. of a land invasion. Sullivan’s comments underscore another advantage of publicly exposing the hypotheses on Putin’s nefarious menu of alternatives before he chooses his course: It helps the European and American public keep in mind the kind of tactics Putin could employ.

Many people are now better informed about what a false flag attack would be and how it works than they were a month ago. If Putin were to employ such an approach, it would no longer be shocking, and confirmation of these tactics (and reaction to them) would be more agile. The disclosure of Putin’s possible plans also strengthens the impression that the allies could quickly come up with a united response to any action, allegedly amplifying their deterrent power.

And so, the tables seem to have turned: instead of the West chasing rats in holes, refuting different lies propagated by Russia, now it is Russia that finds itself in the position of denying the possible plots that it may be putting in motion regarding Ukraine. : Putin himself would have made the most recent denial of the kind, according to the French president, Emmanuel Macron, after the five-hour meeting between the two on Tuesday. Instead of working behind the scenes and taking a wait-and-see approach, allowing Putin to keep the rest of the world in the dark, Biden and his European counterparts are forcing Putin to turn down the volume on his repeated reminders that convey a clear message: they are watching closely.

This does not mean that it is possible to completely neutralize hybrid warfare. But the Biden administration and US partners and allies appear to have learned a valuable lesson in 2014: Instead of reacting to Putin’s hybrid war, they are denouncing it, partially depriving him of the power of this tactic. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL

HE IS A SENIOR RESEARCHER FOR THE CARNEGIE ENDOWMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE; SERVED AS US AMBASSADOR TO THE ORGANIZATION FOR SECURITY AND COOPERATION IN EUROPE FROM 2013 TO 2017