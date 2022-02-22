Inter launches promotion “Indicate and win” with up to R$ 1 thousand in cashback

The “Indicate and Win” promotion by the Inter Bank, gives cashback of R$ 10 for each referred friend who opens a bank account. The campaign started on February 16th and runs until March 31st. The cumulative prize can reach R$ 1 thousand cash back.

By campaign rules, the maximum value is 100 referred friends. Thus, if all of them open an account at Inter, the promotion “Indicate and win” gives R$ 1 thousand to those who indicated.

Refer and earn

To participate, the first step is to have an account at Banco Inter. Thus, when opening the app, interested parties need to find the option of the “Indicate and win” campaign on the home screen. Then just click on “Refer friends”. The app will generate a referral code.

It is through this code that the bank will know which of your friends have opened an account at Inter. So copy this code and share it with as many people as possible. So, when your friend goes to create a bank account, he will have to indicate his code.

And ready! After that, you can also track your cumulative cashback through the app. The amount is available for redemption after April 9, through the customer’s account at Banco Inter. The deadline for using the money is until May 10 for in-app purchases, on the Super App.

Among the advantages of having an account at Inter bank is the fee-free withdrawals, as well as the international credit card without annual fee. All the services offered by the bank, as well as the complete regulation of the promotional campaign “Indicate and win” can be checked on the website of Banco Inter.