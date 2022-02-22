Is eating acai fattening? Understand what is myth and what is true

Everyone on a diet to lose weight misses a sweetie every few days. Therefore, a recurring doubt concerns açaí and whether the consumption of this “natural ice cream” makes you fat. The answer to this question can be objective, but it needs certain clarifications so as not to attract even more questions to the consumer. After all, açaí is a nutritious food and can bring many benefits to the health of the body.

Eating acai is fattening. Truth or lie?

Although many people have heard about or simply deduced that the consumption of açaí is fattening, this is a myth. However, the product made from the Amazonian palm has high levels of calories and must be administered in a balanced way.

Acai is rich in healthy plant fats for the body and is considered a super nutritious food. After all, it contains almost everything the body needs, such as fiber, calcium, potassium and various antioxidants. In this way, we are facing a highly energetic product that can be added to weight loss diets.

Acai should be consumed pure

It is important to note that to remain beneficial, açaí must be consumed pure, without added sugar, sweets or artificial substances. In other words, it’s no use eating açaí with strawberry syrup, chocolate and condensed milk. In this way, you will certainly gain a lot of weight quickly.

However, if consumed in natura, açaí is much less caloric than French bread, for example. 100g of açaí has ​​58 calories, while the same amount of French bread has 300 calories.

Moderate consumption to not gain weight

Experts recommend that the consumption of açaí be done in a moderate way. Overeating any product can symbolize an excess for nutrition, which will make the body gain weight.

Some consumption tips are:

Acai smoothie with banana;

Acai with grains and seeds;

Acai with frozen fruits to simulate ice cream;

Acai with oatmeal.

In the northern region of the country, there are people who eat açaí with manioc flour and even fish. If in doubt, bet on a good consultation with a nutritionist.