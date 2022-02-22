Is it time to buy dollar? Know what to do in the face of the currency fall – Money Times

Dollar
Tipping point: Dollar is entering an interesting buying range, says Victor Benndorf (Image: Pixabay/webandi)

O dollar been surfing a wave of falls in recent weeks. This Monday (21), the American currency was worth R$ 5.09, the lowest price since September 2021.

The data of Focus Bulletinpublished this Monday (21) by the central bankshow that the market cut estimates for the dollar exchange for the end of 2022 and 2023.

Projections for this year dropped from BRL 5.58 in the previous week to BRL 5.50, while the estimated value for the end of 2023 was BRL 5.36, compared to BRL 5.45 previously.

Given this scenario, combined with the expectation of a year of high volatility for the financial market, Brazilian investors have been questioning whether this is a good time to invest in the currency.

Is it time to buy dollar?

According to the analyst and founding partner of Benndorf Research, Victor Benndorf, the dollar is entering an interesting buying range.

However, the analyst points out that, aiming at a greater inflection point, the ideal is for investors to buy the currency gradually.

Benndorf also points out that the American currency will prove even more interesting when it demonstrates a strong defense against the real at R$5.

“I don’t recommend going in 100% at once, but that’s certainly the range,” reiterates Benndorf.

The exchange director of Ourominas, Mauritiano Cavalcante, warns that the unfolding of tensions between Russia and Ukraine could raise the price of the dollar.

Therefore, Brazilians who decide to dollarize their investments must monitor the situation between countries.

dollar in free fall

According to Cavalcante, the dollar has been devaluing against the real due to the inflow of foreign capital into Brazil, as Brazilian interest rates are the highest in the world.

According to Bank of America, the gringos should continue investing in the country still in 2022. BofA’s Latin American equity strategist David Beker says Brazil has “relatively attractive multiples and a value bias that may continue to perform stronger”.

The exchange director of Ourominas reinforces that the dollar continues to bear a downward bias and may reach R$4.90, but warns that, with the unfolding of the geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine, it may rise to more than R$ 5.50.

The prospects for the currency until the end of the year will depend on the electoral polls in Brazil and the macro scenario, in addition to the US interest rate, says Cavalcante.

