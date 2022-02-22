Isadora betrays Joaquim by closing a deal behind her fiance’s back

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will betray Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) in Beyond the Illusion. As her fiancé wouldn’t let her take fabric samples to sell in Rio de Janeiro, the young lady will improvise. She will tear a dress to close a deal behind the administrator’s back. “I only agreed to come to Rio de Janeiro because of that. Not to make a trousseau, that’s fresh”, the dressmaker tells Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At that moment, Isadora will show her friend a beautiful dress. “I do it myself. Aunt Heloísa [Paloma Duarte] taught me to sew, so I see no reason to buy ready-made dresses out there”, explains the girl who is identical to Elisa (Larissa Manoela).

“Even because yours are much more beautiful and well finished. The cut is perfect, not to mention the fit! Congratulations! You’re right. It would sell like crazy!”, praised Arminda.

Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli), then, goes to get a pair of scissors to “prepare a showcase”. Isadora will tear her own dress, scaring her colleague. Afterwards, she will go to a store and present the sample of Taffeta by Tecelagem Tropical.

“It’s 100% composed of silk fibers. It’s not too thick, which helps the fit not be so tight. It’s light, it’s stable, perfect for party wear, even wedding dresses”, says the Tapajós heiress. .

Then she will also show the store manager a magazine with a woman dressed as a bride and compare the image with the fabric sample she will have taken.

“That’s how it would be, can you see it now?”, asks the girl, drawing a smile from the merchant. “You are a great salesperson. I want to close an order!”, the professional will say to the young woman who closes five orders in one day.

Arminda, who is against Isadora’s relationship with Joaquim, will be delighted with her friend’s sales. “Think about the fabrics you’re going to sell, doll! How big a face Joaquim will be when you rub your success in his snout”, she will release the cheeky one.

The second phase of Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, ten years after the murder of Elisa (Larissa Manoela).

