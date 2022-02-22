Isadora plays Ursula as a muggle and plays the business woman · TV News

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will take advantage of the trip to buy the trousseau for her wedding with Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) to close deals for Tecelagem Tropical in Além da Illusion. The girl will trick Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) and go out with Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) to sell the taffetas from the family’s factory in Rio de Janeiro in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In this Tuesday’s chapter (22), Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli) will have the support of her best friend to make her future mother-in-law a muggle. “Isadora woke up with a hell of a headache, she went to see a doctor for consultation”, Arminda will say to the shrew, without any weight on her conscience.

“And why didn’t she tell me that I was going with her?”, asks the woman in love with Eugênio (Marcello Novaes). “He left very early. I didn’t want to worry you”, will mislead Julinha’s daughter (Alexandra Richter). Úrsula will then ask her daughter-in-law to give her news when she supposedly gets back from the doctor.

In the sequence, the villain will leave the room, and the young woman will run to the bathroom to signal to Elisa’s sister (Larissa Manoela) that the plan worked. “Arminda, if Úrsula finds out that we have marmots with her, I’m lost and underpaid!”, says the youngest of Matias (Antonio Calloni).

“Do you want or don’t you want to take the fabric to the stores?”, will press her friend. Isadora will put her fear aside and go out with the young woman to close the deal. She will sell a shipment of taffeta to one of the merchants.

The second phase of Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton is set in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, in the 1940s, ten years after Elisa’s murder. Unjustly convicted of the crime, Davi (Rafael Vitti) will try to prove his innocence.

