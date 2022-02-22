Issue #649: Putin advances into eastern Ukraine | The subject

Two Kremlin moves, this Monday, took a crisis that has global repercussions to a new level. First, the recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions on Ukrainian territory: Donetsk and Luhansk. Hours later, the announcement that they will receive Russian troops on a “pacification” mission. With that, Vladimir Putin “completely moved the board” of a game that had been unfolding for months on the basis of the exchange of threats between Moscow and Washington, amid attempts at mediation by European leaders. This is what Guga Chacra explains in a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, TV Globo commentator in New York. When analyzing Putin’s speech, the journalist notes that it is no longer a question of demanding that Ukraine remain outside of NATO, but of something much bigger: questioning the very existence of the country as such, implicitly advocating the general restoration of the map that existed. before the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. From now on, he analyzes, the dialogue between Putin and Joe Biden becomes increasingly “complicated and improbable”. For Guga, the next steps taken by Volodymyr Zelensky’s government will be decisive for the course of the conflict. If Ukraine fights back, “we could move towards open war”.