Jordan’s King Kept Swiss Accounts Secret to Hide Vast Wealth, Data Shows

O King and Queen of Jordan keeps secret bank accounts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a major data breach by one of Switzerland’s biggest banks. Data on thousands of bank accounts held at Credit Suisse from the 1940s onwards were published by a media consortium on Sunday.

According to the British newspaper The GuardianO King Abdullah IIone of the oldest monarchs in the world, had at least six accounts with Credit Suisse, including one worth 230 million Swiss francs ($251 million), while his wife, rania, kept another account. Some of the accounts date back to 2011, the year in which popular revelations known as Arab Spring reverberated in the Middle East.

The data also revealed accounts held by the children of Hosni Mubarakthe deposed president of the Egypt during the protests, and the business tycoons who prospered during his 20-year rule. Other accounts were linked to spy chiefs from Egypt, Jordan and Yemen who cooperated with the US and were accused of human rights abuses.

Middle Eastern citizens have long been unaware of information about the finances of their country’s elites. Now, the Credit Suisse bank data leak has opened a peephole into the private wealth of a number of elite names, raising new questions about this group’s ability to turn public office into private profit in countries where a lack of transparency creates openings. for corruption.

Uprisings more than a decade ago led to the overthrow of leaders in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen, and a brutal and protracted war broke out in Syria. Jordan, one of the region’s most efficient security states, managed to avert a threat from a nascent opposition by suppressing dissent and promising better days.

But over the next decade, a struggling economy, persistent levels of poverty, high unemployment, welfare cuts and seemingly ever-present austerity measures continued to stir up resentment across the country, according to the report. guardian. One particular complaint has been the juxtaposition between the king’s apparent wealth and the constant grind suffered by most citizens just to survive. When the IMF agreed to bail out Jordan on the condition that its people tighten their collective belts, the king was moving huge sums between his Swiss accounts.

Credit Suisse data contains details of 18,000 bank accounts leaked to the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung by a whistleblower who said Swiss bank secrecy laws were “immoral”. The data was shared with the guardian and 47 other media outlets as part of a global investigation called Secrets of Suisse.

Lawyers for King Abdullah and the queen rania said that there were no irregularities on the part of clients and provided accounts of the origin of their funds, which they said complied with applicable tax legislation. King Abdullah is not required to pay taxes in Jordan, where the monarch is exempt by law. His lawyers said a large part of the Swiss bank’s funds derive from his father’s inheritance, King Hussein, and there are no inheritance tax laws in Jordan.

“The Royal House of Jordan has followed recently published reports of King Abdullah II’s bank accounts, which contain inaccurate, ancient and misleading information used to defame His Majesty and Jordan and to distort the truth,” the monarchy said in a statement. . The text states that some of the balances mentioned in the investigation are counted multiple times. “Any attempt to link the funds in these accounts to public funds or foreign aid is baseless slander.”

O guardian recalled that the revelations come at an uncomfortable time for King Abdullah and his family, six months after the monarch featured prominently in the leak of the biggest treasure trove of offshore data ever, the Pandora Paperswhich revealed that he had acquired a $100 million portfolio of luxury properties that stretched from Malibu, Calif., to Belgravia, in central London..

The Jordanian monarchy’s response to these new revelations about Abdullah II’s fortune abroad follows the same line given to the Pandora Papers investigation. At the time, she assured that it was no secret that the king had properties and that this information was distorted and exaggerated./NYT, REUTERS, AP, AFP and EFE