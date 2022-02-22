JSL (JSLG3) has 566% higher profit in 2021; CEO says he had to enter negotiations with customers up to 5 times more because of the scenario

Logistics services company JSL (JSLG3) reported net income of BRL 273 million, 566% higher than in 2020. In the fourth quarter, net income was BRL 54.3 million, up 77 .9% compared to the same period last year.

“We had an increase in input that we hadn’t seen for over 20 years. Diesel going up to about 70%, tire increasing more than 30%, and so on. In addition to the IPCA around 10%, which in itself would be a big problem”, said Ramon Alcaraz, CEO of JSL, exclusively to InfoMoney.

“This forced us to change our strategy throughout the year. We were not used to negotiating with clients more than once a year, but the situation forced us to do this 3, 4, 5 times throughout 2021 and the issue is always complex”.

Gross revenue from services in 2021 reached R$5.1 billion, an increase of 58% compared to 2020. In 4Q21, gross revenue reached R$1.6 billion, a record for the period. Net revenue from services reached R$ 4.2 billion in the year, up 59%, boosted, according to the company’s balance sheet, by the performance of 4Q21, which totaled R$ 1.3 billion, a growth of 66% compared to to the same period of the previous year.

“It’s no use imagining simply passing on your increase in inputs to the price because there is a very active and dispersed competition. So, we had to bet on cost reduction and the search for efficiency. All of this added up to a troubled year”, says Ramon Alcaraz.

“Costs went up so much that in the end they favored negotiation”

JSL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached R$758 million, an increase of 76% over the previous year and a margin of 18%. In the fourth quarter, Ebitda was R$ 220 million, 82% higher than in 4Q20 and with a margin of 16.9%, despite the adverse scenario.

On the pressure of costs, the CEO of JSL said that “they went up so much that in the end they favored negotiation”. According to the executive, each client was treated differently because each one was impacted in a different way: “And we were able to successfully advance the readjustment theme”.

In 2021, JSL acquired Transportadora Rodomeu, TPC and Transportes Marvel, which joined Fadel and Transmoreno, both acquired in 2020.

JSL ended 2021 with R$4.1 billion in new contracted revenues, with an average project execution period of 42 months. “The impact this will have in the coming years is quite interesting,” said Alcaraz. “We are talking about organic growth”.

Regarding annual net income growth of 566%, Guilherme Sampaio, CFO of JSL, explained that in 2020, a primary offer was made by the company that raised around R$700 million. This led to a reduction in net debt, while still making new funding at a very reasonable and long-term cost of 7, 10 years. “You preserve cash with this elongated debt profile. We also took into the results the five acquisitions carried out with consolidated results above JSL”, he says.

Board discusses payment of dividends

On January 31, JSL approved the payment of interest on capital in the total gross amount of R$42 million gross as of January 31. The company’s board of directors is now discussing the dividend payment that will be made to shareholders.

JSL started operating in South Africa last year. According to the CEO, this “gives him baggage” as he starts working outside neighboring countries and on another continent. According to him, the company has been looking for an alternative fuel, with experiences with electric vehicles over short distances and gas vehicles (CNG and biomethane) over long distances.

JSL ended 2021 with R$4.1 billion in new contracted revenues, with an average project execution period of 42 months. Among the sectors that most contributed to the new revenues are: pulp and paper (30%), food and beverages (26%) and steel and mining (12%).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related