Kia won by Hulk will be ‘poor cousin’ in the ace’s SUV garage

After being crowned champion last Sunday of the Supercup and taking the trophy for best player of the match, Hulk – from Atlético-MG – took home another award, this time from the event’s sponsor. The South Korean brand Kia gave him the Stonic compact SUV, which has hybrid technology.

It is the cheapest model with this type of engine in Brazil, costing R$ 149,990. Thus, he will be the humblest of Hulk’s garage, as the player already has some famous premium SUVs.

Hulk’s garage includes the BMW X7 – a gift given to his wife – the Mercedes-AMG G63 and the Cadillac Escalade – which is not sold in Brazil, and can only be ordered. Each of these cars is valued at more than BRL 1 million, with the Mercedes at BRL 1.6 million and the Escalade at BRL 1.1 million – the same price as the BMW.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram @hulkparaiba

The Kia Stonic has a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, which alongside the hybrid system generates 120 horsepower and 20.4 kgfm of torque. The set also has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The model’s traction is front. The car has three driving modes Eco, Normal and Sport.

Kia claims the Stonic is capable of doing 13.3 km/l in the city and 13.2 km/l on the highway. The car even comes with start-stop technology, which turns off the engine at short stops.

