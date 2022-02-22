know 3 body pains that may be related to Omicron

Over the months and with the evolution of scientific studies, the medical community has more and more information about the symptoms that the coronavirus causes in the infected patient. Signs that previously went unnoticed can now help in the diagnosis of Sars-CoV-2.

Dr Charu Dutt Arora, from the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in India, explains that the cytokine storm triggered by Covid-19 may be related to a range of pain – the substance is linked to inflammation and the activation of pain receptors in Whole body.

According to him, three places in the body are conducive to the appearance of these pains. The most common ailments are in the lower back and head — 20% and 65% of patients infected with the Ômicron variant in the UK have symptoms, respectively, according to information from the Zoe Covid app.

Another less common pain is in the knees. According to Arora, muscle pain can be a result of inflammation caused by cytokines, and the pain can appear in ligaments and joints.

Orthopedist Peter Whang of Yale University confirms the suspicion, and says many infected patients are reporting knee pain.

Despite this, experts remember that just one of the pains is not enough to say that the patient has Covid-19. The most common symptoms continue to be a runny nose, sore throat, fatigue and sneezing. If pain appears next to one of these signs, the indication is to take the test that detects the coronavirus.