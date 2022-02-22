Kremlin considers Biden-Putin meeting premature

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said on Monday that planning for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden was premature.

“There is an understanding of having to continue the dialogue between (foreign) ministers. Talking about concrete plans to organize summit meetings is premature,” Peskov said.





“A meeting is possible if the heads of state find it useful,” he added, before saying that Biden and Putin always have the possibility to talk “by phone or otherwise when necessary.”

THE meeting proposal was announced after a weekend of diplomatic management by French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke twice by phone with Putin, in addition to having dialogues with Biden and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky. Paris stressed, however, that the dialogue “cannot happen if Russia invades Ukraine”.

The French effort came as Russia and Ukraine exchange blame for renewed fighting in Ukraine’s breakaway eastern region.

The agenda for the possible meeting should be prepared by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the French presidency.

The French announcement surprised and contrasts with the fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Blinken insisted last Sunday that Russia was “on the verge” of invading the neighboring country.





White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement that the US government is “committed to diplomacy until such time as the invasion begins.”

“We are also prepared to apply swift and severe sanctions if Russia chooses to go to war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a large-scale attack very soon on Ukraine,” Psaki said.



