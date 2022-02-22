Laís says that Arthur ‘is not a man’, takes it inverted and is detonated

During the Discordia Game on Monday night, 21, at Big Brother Brasil 22 (BBB 22), Laís said that Arthur Aguiar ‘is not a man’ to put Jade Picon on the wall and took a reverse when being detonated by the actor, then.

In the dynamic, which required the brothers to say who their biggest allies were and “who doesn’t win at all” the BBB 22, Laís spoke first. She gave the positive plate to Jade and the negative plate to Arthur.

“In this last week, I realized that he started to plot against me and I’m sorry that this time it wasn’t, you’ll have to put up with me for another week here in the house. He started to gather people who were even close to me to vote for me and that I never did with you, when you leave here you will see”, said Laís.

She also stated that until the formation of the wall she did not want Arthur to be in the hot seat again, as he had already gone twice in a row.

“I’m not your biggest opponent here. I think you have opponents here that you are afraid to face, for example Jade. ‘Cause you think she’s f*cking f*cking out there and she is. My friend is a f*ck, and you’re afraid to put her on the wall and she’ll come back, which she didn’t have with you. Then you come to her friends”, continued the doctor.

Arthur interrupted: “She put me on the wall twice, and I came back.” Laís continued: “You’re afraid of putting her in and her coming back. You’re not a man and you don’t have enough chest to put it on”, he concluded.

When Arthur’s turn came to say who was his greatest ally and who would not win the game, the actor put Tiago Abravanel as his greatest ally and said that Laís would not win the game.

“I think you don’t position yourself in the game”, justified the actor. “You started positioning yourself now that the water hit your ass. To me you were just Barbara’s friend. For me you are lost in the game”, stressed Arthur.

The actor, in addition to the inverted one, took the opportunity to answer the accusation that it would be ‘not a man’ for Jade for the Paredão: “How am I going to indicate Jade? I’ve never been a leader, if I am, I have no problem nominating her. I think she’s a good player, if I have the opportunity and I think it’s ideal at the moment I’ll put it on, but the game isn’t won with just emotion and that’s why you don’t win, Laís”.

