Leaks image of SUV at factory in Italy

The first SUV in the history of Ferrari, called Purosangue, had a leaked image inside the factory of the Italian brand. The photo, which is being shared on social media, shows the car practically finished.

The vehicle is expected to be officially shown later this year, to hit the market with its first deliveries starting in 2023.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

Responsible for bringing the scoop of the model’s design was the Instagram account Cochespias. Two images were published, one of the front of the model and another of the back, which according to the page was sent by the account actu.auto.fr.

Purosangue has four doors, a sloping roofline and hollowed-out lines in the front doors.

It is not yet known what the engine of the car will be. Possibly your engine will have a hybrid system, with the combustion unit being able to be a V8 turbo, a V6 turbo or even a V12. This should be known later this year, in the presentation of the model – which still does not have a date to occur.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.