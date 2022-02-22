Learn how to refer friends to open an Inter account and earn money

Banco Inter aims to offer customers the best resources for banking transactions, and one of the most praised is cashback. However, the great news is that this service can now be shared.

Therefore, the institution has the new Refer and Win promotion, which for each friend referred to open an account at Inter, you accumulate R$ 10 in extra cashback.

It is worth mentioning that the prize is cumulative. Inviting 100 friends, the value can reach R$ 1,000. The promotion runs from 02/16 until 03/31 and brings incredible benefits for you to share the best digital account with your friends and earn money to spend on the Inter super app.

How to invite your friends and earn cashback at Inter

Open the Inter app



On the home screen, look for the Refer and Earn option



Click Refer Friends



Copy the referral code provided

Then, just have your friend paste your code when opening the account for the referral to be validated. From there you will be able to track the extra cashback accumulated in the app.

How to redeem the extra cashback from Refer & Earn

As soon as the Refer and Win promotion period ends, the extra cashback will be made available in your Inter account on 04/09. That way, you can use cashback on purchases made within the app until the 10/05.

Remembering that it is only possible to buy products with a value equal to or greater than the extra cashback value. So, if you invite 10 friends, you will receive BRL 100.00 in extra cashback that can be used to purchase a product worth BRL 100 or more in the Shopping app.

In addition, product cashback remains valid. So, for example, if the product in question already offers BRL 4.00 cashback, you will receive BRL 104 back on your purchase.

Image: Banco Inter website.