Learn how to take out a personal loan through Nubank in 2022

THE digitization of financial institutions it is a phenomenon of modern times and only tends to expand further. Initially with digital wallet proposals, today fintechs offer cards and loans.

See too: Remote banknote issuer job grows in Brazil; see how to enter the area

This is the case of Nubank, for example, one of the pioneers in the field and which today offers practically any service on its digital platform. Customers can now search for loan possibilities online with the institution.

The fintech of the famous purple (Nubank credit card) has always been known for the ease of credit. With its own system that constantly analyzes its customer base, Nubank is always investing in more facilities and improvements.

Consumers who create an account on the platform can rely on credit cards, payment slips, investment funds and many other applications.

How to apply for a loan through Nubank in 2022

Nubank offers the opportunity for a personal loan with payment in up to 24 installments. In addition, fintech provides a three-month grace period to start paying.

It is possible to simulate the desired value by the Nubank app itself. There, the client checks and is aware of all the details of the contract.

As with other Nubank products and services, the loan request is made exclusively through the company’s own application. Therefore, it is necessary to download the program from the app store on your cell phone and register and open an account.

Step by step to take out a loan at Nubank

Follow the instructions below to take out your loan today at one of the most famous fintechs in Brazil.