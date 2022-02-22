Learn to block telemarketing calls and avoid nuisances

Who has never received recurring calls from telemarketing companies, even after rejecting the service offered? These annoyances so common in the contemporary world seem inevitable, since these companies are insistent. Not to mention that they can only get in touch from Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 9 pm. so know how to block telemarketing callsand we will explain it to you.

The Consumer Defense Code makes it very clear that embarrassing citizens through phone calls is prohibited. Furthermore, the same code will ensure that such constraint is prohibited even in cases of default.

Read more: Discover 5G and all the job opportunities generated by the new technology.

How to block telemarketing calls?

“Do Not Disturb” Website

The first solution that we will present you is a creation of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). In this case, it is the “Don’t disturb me” website, a tool available to register your number, so you don’t receive more inopportune calls. That way, if you feel that there is embarrassment and insistence on these calls, be sure to register.

In addition to the Anatel website, other State Procons websites offer a similar service, but reduced to regional scope. Therefore, you can use the Procon de São Paulo or Procon Goiás website, for example, to register and block calls, if you are from these states. This measure will certainly make it possible for you to have a little more peace in your own home.

Stay tuned for changes

Finally, we emphasize that the law published on December 10 in the Federal Official Gazette, which establishes a code for telemarketing, has already been approved. Therefore, the numbers of these companies will need to contain the code 0303 so that the consumer can identify them before answering. This law should come into force in the first half of 2022, but it requires citizens to be aware of the novelty in order to be able to identify it.