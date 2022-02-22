loading was “slowed down” on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West manages to bring out the best in PlayStation 5. Stunning graphics, DualSense interactions and, of course, fast loading. According to Guerrilla Games, some changes were made to “hold” the console’s processing power.

The studio often puts hints during loading screens, but the speed of the SSD made this unfeasible at first. According to the developers, the PS5 would load the map in about four to five seconds after fast travel, and the displayed content could not be read by players in time.

Mathijs de Jonge, director of Horizon Forbidden West, revealed that he was approached by technical manager Michiel van der Leeuw to work out a solution. With that, they placed an (“X”) button on the loading screen, causing players to press it before returning to gameplay — giving them time to read the displayed text.

In Horizon Zero Dawn, we called it fast travel, but it could take a minute to load. With the PS5, maybe it takes four to five seconds, it’s so fast that gamers can barely read the hints. We had to add a simple feature to hold the loading screens in order to be able to read at least one of them while loading.

At the end of the day, Guerrilla also thought about the hurries. In the game settings, the option “Standby Screen Mode” allows you to leave that aside and go to the gameplay, without much waiting and without tips passing on the screen.

