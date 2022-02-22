Location, price and referral from friends: Brazilians’ preferences when buying real estate | Economy

Concerned about the location, especially supermarkets and pharmacies, he dreams of living close to work. He’s price-conscious but willing to pay more for things like solar power generation, airy spaces, connectivity technology and a gym. All this, being quick on the trigger to close the deal.

This is the “average profile” of a property buyer in Brazil, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) in partnership with the consultancy Brain, in advance of the g1. The survey tracked the industry’s acquisition journey for the past 12 months.

Own home and investment

The description is almost perfect to define Cintia Anselmo, 37, who is studying the purchase of her fifth property. She lives in her own house, in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, and has distributed investments in four cities in the interior or coast of São Paulo.

The next one on the list will be acquired together with her boyfriend, in the capital, and three factors caught her attention: a project close to the subway, with good leisure facilities and precise safety items.

“Convenience is essential and will take a weight off the monthly budget from gasoline,” she says.

After buying her own home, Cintia Anselmo started investing in real estate

Like all the previous ones, the purchase will be made at the plant and the income of those who have already been delivered helps pay the installments of the younger ones. For her, in addition to the comfort of her own home, the properties will serve as future income when paid off, especially after retirement.

“The Brazilian culture is still one of owning a property, of being the owner. Not only because it is the house, but because it is, for many people, the most valued asset that a person has”, says Luiz Antonio França, president of Abrainc.

According to the association’s research, Own housing is still the most relevant motivator for buying real estate, with 70% of respondents’ answers. Then, investment is divided as equity accumulation (15%) and for lease or resale (14%). Only 1% declared that they would transfer the property to children or relatives.

Among the housing models, the apartment is preferred, with a share of 47% of those surveyed. Houses and townhouses accounted for 34%, while land in open subdivisions account for 13% of the responses. Properties in closed condominiums complete the survey, with 4% of houses and 2% of land.

Regarding the price range, the average found by the survey was R$ 256,331.84. More than a third of the properties, however, had values ​​above R$ 250 thousand.

Real estate purchase research

Between 2020 and 2021, despite the severe economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the real estate market experienced an extraordinary moment in the country.

Abrainc’s own numbers show a 26% increase in launches in 2020. The 2021 numbers are still being determined, but the January-December window is 7.5% higher than the previous year.

On the payers’ side, the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip) recorded two consecutive annual records for real estate financing with savings resources, with increases of 58% in 2020 and 65% in 2021.

The significant reduction in the basic interest rate, the Selic, until January 2021, made credit cheaper and stimulated the perception of purchase opportunity for both those who wanted to live and invest.

Simulation shows real estate financing before and after the new interest rate

For France, the cycle of high basic interest rates should not discourage the market, especially at the ends of the income bracket: the beneficiary of social programs, such as Casa Verde Amarela, formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida, has subsidized interest rates, while the high income is less sensitive to more expensive credit.

In Abrainc’s own survey, about 35% of property buyers would give up making the acquisition if interest rates rose 1.5 percentage points. “When the interest goes up, it is the middle range that ends up leaving the ‘property of desire’ and goes to a smaller or different location”, says França.

It turns out that, from the beginning of 2021 to the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in February, the Selic rate shot up from 2% to 10.75%.

“The segment is looking at the situation with caution. Casa Verde Amarela customers have limited income, so it was necessary to act to facilitate entry, provide credit conditions and other ‘mattresses’ for financing”, says Elaine Belém, commercial director of HM Engenharia .

Higher-income buyers, on the other hand, stopped favoring the property as an investment, accelerating the search for larger houses and apartments that will only be used as a “final product”, for housing.

According to Antonio Setin, president of Setin Incorporadora, the turnover of customers was such that the stock assembled by the company for investors went from 60% of the portfolio to around 10% after the pandemic.

“Those who invested in real estate preferred more compact apartments, of lesser value, for diversification. It was advantageous to have three apartments of R$ 300 thousand instead of one that costs R$ 1 million. Today, the opposite happens”, says Setin.

The businessman explains that the average value of the company’s sales rose from R$ 600,000 to R$ 1 million in the last year, as higher interest rates lead investors to other assets. Smaller apartments also lost strength in the pandemic as the buyer started looking for larger spaces.

like the g1 showed in July 2020, real estate rental platforms were already registering a greater demand in this regard during the months of more intense social isolation, with preferences for a clear view and space to work from home.

Even Vitacon, a company that became a reference in compact apartments, used this change in consumer behavior to adapt the business. Depending on the region and after running surveys to understand the public’s preference, the company started to “stretch” the footage of its apartments and invest more in condominium infrastructure.

“We have intensified the offer of larger apartments and expanded coworking areas, gyms and laundry rooms to meet the client’s desire for housing”, says Ariel Frankel, CEO of Vitacon.

“It’s a search for balance in a more challenging market”, he says.

Even though interest conditions are tighter for 2022, the executive projects growth of 20% for the company, betting precisely on the balanced equation between understanding consumer desires and extracting value within the financial possibilities of the target audience.

Selic: how the basic interest rate can influence the purchase of real estate

Abrainc’s research also shows that homebuyers are quite conservative when it comes to closing deals through digital means. Only 6% of respondents completed the purchase over the internet.

In contrast, real estate represents 50% of businesses. Sales shifts, another 25%.

The only consecrated use of digital platforms is the search for properties, with 29%. From then on, the process goes back to being analog, with face-to-face visits and negotiations in person.

“You can’t escape the humanized service at the end. In the countryside, investors barely access the capital market, they look for a direct opportunity in real estate”, says Jardel Cardoso, VP of institutional relations at Loft.

The executive explains that the challenge for real estate technology companies, therefore, is to reduce bureaucracy in the process and help professionals who close the deal.

Loft, known for the acquisition, renovation and resale of properties through the digital platform, also opened its arms to the financing market and entered into partnerships with 20,000 real estate companies to gain market share.

“There is a long way between the ‘status’ that we are in Brazil today and a degree of bureaucracy that simplifies online operations”, he says.

Selic rate at 10.75%: Inflation remedy makes credit more expensive

In the wake of investors, there is also the entry movement of asset managers that begin the formatting of residential real estate funds.

In Brazil, this model is rare. The most popular real estate funds gather real estate in shopping malls, logistics warehouses, office buildings or bet on the payment of real estate credit.

The strong attraction is that the purchase of shares in these large enterprises proportionally remunerates the investor with monthly dividends, the exact model of those who buy a property to live on passive income from rent.

The investment modality has attracted a lot of public in the last five years, going from 100 thousand to 1.5 million investors. The first residential funds are the bet that entire buildings or a group of well-located properties can also be profitable.

In September, the manager Navi launched a real estate fund that invests a part in real estate credit and another in apartments for short stays through the Casai platform.

“It is an established model in the United States and with room for growth in cities like São Paulo. The short-stay model is more profitable, so we started with it”, says Luis Stacchini, head of investments at Navi.

The fund’s next steps will focus on expanding the portfolio of properties in the most popular areas of São Paulo, but Navi does not rule out moving to the model of apartments for rent when it feels “exhaustion” of accommodation options.

Another model that has gained traction in recent years is the allocation of part of the properties built directly for residential rent. The management of the tenants, therefore, remains with the company itself.

Sequoia Properties has been betting on this revenue diversification alternative since 2015, but the idea is to triple the number of units between 2021 and 2023. Last year there were 70 and next year, they will exceed 250.

According to Joaquim Rocha Azevedo, CEO of Sequoia, the projects destined for lease have their own characteristics. They are smaller properties, with a mobile app for hiring services and solving day-to-day problems.

Even the entrance is separate from the towers intended for sale, so that vacant properties can be rented for a season on digital platforms such as Airbnb.