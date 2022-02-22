Ludmilla defends Brunna’s stay in the house

The singer Ludmilla defended the permanence of Brunna Gonlçaves on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) in 30 seconds at the request of presenter Marcos Mion on his social networks.

On his Twitter profile, the artist shared the challenge of the owner of the hit “Socadona”. “Ludmilla, you have 30 seconds to defend Brunna’s stay in the house…. Valendo!”, he wrote in the caption.

“They are alleging that Brunna has to be eliminated because she is a plant, but my plant has a differential. My plant is direct, it acts when it has to act. What did you want? Nothing? There’s no way, guys. She acts when she has to, so it gives you one more chance to get to know my little flower better and she blooms inside the house”, defended Lud.

When asked if she doesn’t miss her wife by Mion, she said: “I miss you so much, but I’ll wait another month to find her”.

Recently, Ludmilla commented on Brunna Gonçalves’ fame as a “plant” on “BBB22”, pinned the other confined and suggested doing a “Lud Session” in case the beloved escapes the fifth wall.