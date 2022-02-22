Ludmilla is criticized after strategy to save Brunna

The singer Ludmilla has spared no effort so that his wife, Brunna Gonçalves, is not eliminated on today’s wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), but there are those who are uncomfortable with the strategy adopted by the artist in the collective efforts in defense of the beloved.

Through her profile on Twitter, Ludmilla echoed the suggestion of former BBB Matheus for her to pull a joint effort in defense of Brunna, with two tickets for the show of “Numanice”, her new album, which will take place on March 5, in Rio de Janeiro.

In the comments, however, an internet user compared the singer’s strategy to the halter vote, quite common in the period that comprised the so-called first republic of Brazil, and pointed out that the funkeira would be acting in a corrupt way.

“What Ludmilla is doing is a halter vote, a bought vote, that’s why Brazil doesn’t change, even in the ‘BBB’ vote there is corruption. What a shame! Boninho should put a limit, very ugly and unfair with the other participants” , wrote the netizen, angry.

What Ludimila is doing is a halter vote, a purchased vote, so Brazil does not change, even in the BBB vote, there is corruption.

What a shame! @boninho should put a limit, very ugly and unfair with the other participants. — Veronica Bin✨🍞🍺🐺🇧🇷🇰🇷 (@veronica1976br) February 21, 2022

Then, influencer Josy Ramos defended Ludmilla’s strategy and contradicted the internet user, pointing out that, during the “BBB 20”, football players who defended the permanence of actor Babu Santana raffled off shirts to “absolutely no one spoke an A” .

“At the time of Babu, football players raffled off a shirt and absolutely no one said an A. Now they even talk about corruption because Lud is supporting his wife… Oh, you honestly saw it”, wrote the influencer, who won the singer’s support.

Brunna Gonçalves is on the wall with Paulo André and Gustavo. According to the poll of UOLthe dancer must leave the game today.