Macron takes risks to consolidate his role as a mediator in the Ukraine crisis | Sandra Cohen’s blog

President Emmanuel Macron has been an axis in the course of negotiations to ease the latent tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Its relentless movement in the direction of Presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky gives it a prominent place at the base of diplomacy on the future of Europe.

In the fifth year of his term, at the age of 44, the French president balances himself with the dexterity of a juggler who in the recent past has slipped up in the role of mediator.

He is now trying to secure the role of European leader, taking advantage of the gap left by the departure of Angela Merkel – and not yet filled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz – and direct access to the Russian president, without losing sight of the domestic scenario. Although he has yet to formalize his candidacy, Macron is in the running for re-election in April.

After a round of talks with the American and Russian presidents, the French government announced on Sunday a meeting between the two leaders, under the condition imposed by the US that Moscow troops do not invade Ukraine. This morning, Russia was cautious, in the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “There is an understanding on the fact of having to continue the dialogue between (foreign) ministers. Talking about concrete plans to organize summit meetings is premature.”

Macron never hid his search for a leading role on the international stage. In this crisis, he seeks to consolidate himself as the architect of European security, also taking advantage of the fact that France occupies, for six months, the rotating presidency of the European Union.

In the past, he got close to Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, but their relationship proved to be disastrous, with hard clashes over the role of NATO and the crisis with Iran. Macron hosted Putin at Fort Brégançon, in summer 2019, frustrating his Eastern European partners, and heard from him that he sees him as an interlocutor in Europe.

The French president tries to re-edit the “Normandy Format”, an informal diplomatic solution involving France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, in 2014, during the commemorations of the 70th anniversary of D-Day. The negotiations resulted in the Minsk agreements, between Ukraine and the breakaway regions supported by Russia. The protocol has fallen into limbo, but it is seen as the only way out of the crisis.

The French president commits will and political capital to avoid a war in Europe, mediating talks with Putin, who, in turn, does not hide that the USA is his biggest target of interest. Macron takes a risk. Success does not guarantee reelection, but failure in this endeavor will serve as bait for opponents and could be crucial in the search for a second term.