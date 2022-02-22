Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will suffer a loss of BRL 54 million in 4Q21, predicts Itaú BBA – Money Times

O Itaú BBA predicts a more complicated scenario for the results of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) in the fourth quarter of 2021. By the broker’s calculations, the retailer will report a loss of R$ 54 million. In the same period last year, the company had profited R$ 232 million.

According to analysts, the weak economy will affect the consumption of white goods, such as refrigerators. BBA forecasts negative SSS (same store sales) of 17.4% for the company’s physical stores.

On the other hand, the digital front is expected to grow, with GMV (gross volume of goods) expanding 6.3% to R$10.1 billion.

“With total net revenue of R$9.3 billion (-7.1% YoY), we anticipate a pressured gross margin of 24.2% for 4Q21 (-50 bps YoY) due to greater promotional needs” , justifies.

Likewise, Itaú projects adjusted Ebitda of R$ 259 million.

Bradesco is also pessimistic

O Bradesco BBI also expects a loss for Magazine Luiza, but less than BBA: R$ 21 million.

Also according to the broker, the retailer will have a 36% drop in Ebitda, which measures the operating result, to R$ 335 million.

Analysts argue that electronics sales will drag on, with SSS again negative in double digits.

“Magalu’s store business will continue to pull growth and profitability down due to its high exposure to electronics,” he justifies.