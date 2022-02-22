Main proposal of “Faustão na Band” is to renew itself all the time – Prisma

The project to launch “Faustão na Band”, conducted by Fausto Silva himself, with the participation of his team, was divided into stages.

The first one, put into practice since its debut, was to make the public get used to the fact that, every day, at that time, they will find a different variety show.

What, in television, has always been known as getting the viewer to create the habit.

The placement of different attractions every night, in addition to frequent evaluation, will also allow, at a later time, to know what changes should be made until reaching the ideal grid.

For example, there are already some changes planned for the coming times, among them, the launch of “Mochila do Riso”, which is to show and launch new comedians, according to research carried out by its production throughout Brazil.

And it won’t just be stand-up, but especially those artists capable of playing multiple characters. If you put it on the tip of a pencil, it hasn’t come up for many years. Tom Cavalcante and Marcelo Adnet, in the rigor of the analysis, were the last ones.

And besides that, other paintings. The internal assessment is that there is still a lot to grow. For now, only 30% of what the program will be able to yield has been reached.







guests

Luciana Gimenez, Vampeta, Leandro Hassum, Fabricio Werdum, Fafá de Belém, Wendel Bezerra, among others, will be in the new season of the comedy “A Culpa é do Cabral”, on Comedy Central.

There will be 12 episodes, which will feature special guests and new individual frames. It premieres on the 7th, at 21 pm.



restarts

Directed by Wendell Bendelack, the show “Golden Gate Bridge” premieres this Wednesday at 9 pm at the Petra Gold Theater in Rio.

Thais Belchior (Genesis) and Igor Cosso (Salve-se Quem Puder) are some of the attractions of its cast.



Schedule

“Operação Mesquita”, program by Otávio Mesquita on SBT, in addition to daily screenings after “The Noite”, by Danilo Gentili, will also air on Saturdays at midnight.

Get started on this next one.



Very late

Globo has to fix the schedule of the “BBB” on Sundays.

Maybe clean up your edition a little more, because finishing the wall and round-trips there at one o’clock on Monday morning isn’t enough. For those who work…







in seasons

With its recordings in progress since November, “Reis”, Record’s next biblical production, will be divided into seasons, in series format, as anticipated here.

The first will have 20 episodes, while the second, between 30 and 32. The others are still in definition time.



is confused

I don’t know who should get a better clarification on how to watch the Campeonato Paulista.

On open TV, no problem, it’s Record. Games on Wednesdays and Sundays. All right.



The problem

Paulistão’s complication is related to the other games. There are many complaints, because there is YouTube, Premiere and HBO.

Greater publicity, and not only in the vehicles themselves, will better serve the interested public. The fan is a bit lost.



It’s agreed

Eliana’s program, on SBT, in this first semester will change its scenarios and debut new formats.

It’s material that has already been purchased from CBS.



resumption

This Wednesday, Rafael Cortez returns to record his Culture program, “Matéria Prima”. The presenter receives the singer and comedian Falcão at the TV studios in São Paulo.

Previously, he used a college as a location.



Failure

In the Supercup final, on Sunday, Globo was careful to choose a commentator, Junior, who has a history linked to Flamengo. But this figure was missing in the case of Atlético.

Caio Ribeiro entered, who as a player wore more than ten shirts, but not from Galo.







it’s on purpose

Globo, in the publicity photos of “Pantanal”, has shown Alanis Guillen in poses very similar to those of Cristiana Oliveira in the first version.

It’s still a way to get attention. The similarity is great.



Hit – Rebate

• Curious: the brand Fogo no Parquinho, on the properties website, does not belong to Globo or to presenter Tiago Leifert…

• … Someone decided to take care of it.

• In the interiors of SBT, it is said, the idea of ​​“dressing” Alexandre Porpetone by Tiago Abravanel came from the United States…

• … And its author, watching from there, found it quite amusing.

• What happens to Valdo Cruz’s microphone on GloboNews? Every time it sucks.

• SBT uses the same soundtrack in its journalistic programs…

• … It passes like laziness. Even because “First Impact” has nothing to do with “SBT Brasil”…

• …or at least it shouldn’t have.

• Felipe Titto, actor and businessman, who participated in the “Super Bowl” broadcast, is on his way to new projects on Rede TV!…

• … On the other hand, there is still no date for Alinne Prado to leave “TV Fama” to dedicate herself to a new project in the morning slot…

• … Does this have to do with Claudete Troiano’s departure, her return to the Gazeta, as has already been mentioned?

• On ESPN and Star+, this Tuesday, starting at 9:30 pm, Fluminense and Millonarios, a Libertadores game, will have Nivaldo Prieto, Paulo Calçade, Zinho and Renata Ruel on the broadcast team.