Maldives wins airport that occupies almost an entire island

Madivaru Airport (LMV) was inaugurated last Friday (18), the new domestic airport of the Maldives Islands that occupies almost an entire island of the archipelago and offers an impressive paradisiacal view of the resort.

The ceremony was attended by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the director of Kuredhdhoo Holdings, the company that developed the project, Mohamed Moosa, as well as officials from the country’s civil aviation department.

The LMV has capacity for four planes on its 1.2 kilometer runway, as well as accommodation for around 80 people in its VIP lounge, according to the Raajje news portal.

Commercial operations at the new airport began on Sunday (20), with flights connecting Madivaru to the capital Malé and facilitating the movement of tourists on the islands in the northern portion of the archipelago. The journey costs, on average, 1,029 Maldives rupees, about R$339.

According to information from the local newspaper The Edition, the construction of Madivaru — the first domestic airport to open on the Lhaviyani atoll — is valued at US$ 11 million, or R$ 55.9 million.

However, the president of the Maldives would have expressed at the opening of the site the idea of, soon, investing even more in it to transform it into an international airport.

According to the president, discussions are already underway between the Maldives Transport Development Company (MTCC, a local government agency) and the construction company to go ahead with the expansion.