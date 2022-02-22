Man kidnapped and turned ‘blood slave’ in Cambodia

Man was kidnapped in Cambodia and used as a ‘blood slave’, the fluid being sold on the underground market. (Photo: Getty Images)

A boy was kidnapped and held prisoner for months in Cambodia for an unusual purpose. He served as a gang’s “blood slave”.

According to information from the “South China Morning Post”, since his abduction, which took place in August 2021, the man, known only as Li, 31, has gone through withdrawal sessions of up to 800 ml of blood per day. Normal donations are around 450 ml at a time.

The blood collected from the man, who worked as a security guard, would have been sold on the underground market. His arms are now badly bruised and covered in needle marks.

So much of the fluid was removed, according to the publication, that the kidnappers had to extract blood from Li’s head, as the veins in her arm were no longer able to do so.

He managed to escape only in early February 2022, when one of the gang members decided to help him escape. Now the victim is being treated in a hospital because of the risk of multiple organ failure due to lack of blood supply.

Li told the newspaper that the kidnappers decided to use him as a “blood slave” after discovering he was an orphan, and would not have family members to pay a ransom.