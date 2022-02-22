Man says what he would do with R$37 million from Mega: ‘help Lula’s campaign’

Man went straight when asked by journalist (photo: Playback/Twitter) A man gained enormous repercussion on social media when he said, without hesitation, what he would like to do with the R$ 37 million prize from Mega Sena. When interviewed by reporter Nádia Lopes, from Band Maringá, he said he would help Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to be elected president in October.

“Look, I was going to do something very important for Brazil, which is to finance, help with Lula’s campaign, and with all the candidates on the left, to sweep away this horrible right that is in power”, he said, bluntly.

The journalist reacted naturally: “Hey, boy, that’s it, everyone who wins the award has their own goal”.

The Band reporter went to ask the guy what he would do with the money, if he won the 37 million of the mega-sena, and he replied that he would finance Lula’s campaign lol pic.twitter.com/DzHmFyyw3O %u2014 vanessa (@vnssalin) February 21, 2022

She was at a lottery shop to report on a five-number bet made by a city citizen, with a prize of R$ 76,000, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

The broadcaster’s excerpt went viral on Twitter and received 37,000 likes and 10,000 shares in less than 2 hours.

Lula himself shared the videos on his profile. “Good luck, mate,” published the former president.