Man tests positive for covid 78 times in a row and has been in quarantine for 14 months

A man has been in isolation for 14 months because he tested positive for covid-19 78 times in a row. Since November 2020, when he was first detected with the virus, Muzaffer Kayasan, 56, has been unable to see his family. The information is from Mirror.

He has leukemia and spent 9 months in the hospital while undergoing treatment, isolated from other patients. For five months, he has continued with his medication without leaving the house and says he really misses being able to see and hug his grandchildren. His wife and children can only have contact with him through a window.

The man even jokes about the situation, saying: “Even a cat passing by my window can infect me. It’s the only explanation for so many positive tests,” he quips.

Doctors say that the difficulty in getting rid of the virus may be related to the patient’s lack of immunity, due to the leukemia disease and the treatments, which are also quite aggressive. Also, due to his condition, he cannot get vaccinated either.

In Turkey, isolation for those who contract coronavirus is 7 days, but only if the patient tests negative after that period. Therefore, Muzaffer is trying to find a solution to his condition through a petition to the Turkish authorities.

