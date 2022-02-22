March 2022 PS Plus

THE PS Plus March is around many secrets and possible hopes for those waiting for great free titles. We already know that subscribers to PS Plus will receive GTA Online on March 15th, however, there are still other games that are unknown.

As revealed by TechRadar, SIFU may be one of the games to be offered to members of the PS Plus.

Why is this game coming to PS Plus March 2022?

This game entered the rumored list because the logo of PlayStation Plus appeared next to the game’s title for some gamers. PlayStation.

Check out the image below shared by TechRadar:

SIFU could be one of the free PS Plus games of March.

Likewise, it is clear that the logo of the PS Plus, that appears next to Sifu in our online libraries could be an error, however, it is still very suspicious.

If there is no change in the calendar of the Sonythe free games of PSN Plus will be revealed on the last Wednesday of the month, that is, on the next February 23, 2022. Then the games should be available for download at March 1, 2022.

Check it out on YouTube: Sifu – Official Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4

Source: GamingBible