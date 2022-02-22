Marfrig (MRFG3) will nominate candidates for the BRF Board (BRFS3)

After reaching an equity stake of 33.25% in BRF (BRFS3), Marfrig (MRFG3) now seeks to dictate the company’s strategic direction.

In a statement to the market this Monday, Marfrig informed that its Board of Directors “has decided that the Company must exercise its shareholder rights to influence BRF’s management”.

As a result, he stated that Marfrig will present to BRF a slate of candidates to be appointed to the Board of Directors at BRF’s next annual general meeting.

Marfrig’s shares, at 11:17 am, fell 1.48% and BRF’s shares fell 1.12%, but the other companies in the sector also depreciated on the day: Minerva (BEEF3), -1.01%; and JBS (JBSS3), -0.63%.

Marfrig and BRF

The meatpacker Marfrig is the largest shareholder of BRF, followed by the pension funds of Banco do Brasil and Petrobras, with 6.13% and 5.26% of the total capital of the parent company of the Sadia and Perdigão brands. In addition to the funds, Kapitalo Investimentos has a relevant stake, with 5.34%.

According to BRF, the submission of the management proposal to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on March 28, will now be on February 24, when the names must be known. For approval, the election requires a majority of shareholders present.

“We see this move as an important step in a potential combination between Marfrig and BRF, but it is also widely expected by the market,” Itaú BBA wrote in a report.

“Our first impression is that today’s announcement is unlikely to be a trigger for companies’ share prices, as we believe that Marfrig’s strategy of moving towards potential consolidation was widely expected by investors,” added the BBA.

For BBA, the election of BRF’s board of directors will likely be an important milestone to define how BRF’s numbers are accounted for in Marfrig’s balance sheet.

“If Marfrig manages to have its slate elected, we expect Marfrig to fully consolidate BRF’s balance sheet, as Marfrig will be able to exert influence over BRF’s strategic decisions”, said the BBA analysts.

Capitalization of BRF

Earlier this month, a subsequent offering of shares (follow-on) by BRF moved BRL 5.4 billion, in an operation aimed only at large investors.

The share came out at R$20, a 7.5% discount compared to the closing of the previous day’s trading session. The main offer was for 270 million shares and there was still the possibility of selling an extra lot of 54 million shares, which was not exercised.

Marfrig participated in the follow onbut only in the value it already had, so as not to be diluted, nor to increase its share.

As XP wrote at the time of the offering, the transaction could allow Marfrig to buy more BRF shares without triggering the poison pillby 33.3%.

According to BRF’s bylaws, any shareholder that exceeds approximately one third of the capital must make a public offer to acquire the remaining capital on the stock exchange. However, that is not what happened.

Marfrig’s influence

Last year, businessman Abilio sold his share of shares to Marfrig, amid the increase in the position of Marcos Molina’s group at BRF.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) issued an opinion approving, without restrictions, the acquisition of shares in BRF (BRFS3) by Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3).

At the time, Marfrig had said that it did not intend to elect members to the board of directors or exert influence over BRF’s activities.

BRF’s current board has Pedro Parente as president and nine more members, eight of whom are appointed as independent.

Thus, Marfrig ended up announcing today a new attitude in relation to its investee.

