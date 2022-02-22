Maxi Renda real estate fund (MXRF11) files request for CVM to reconsider decision on dividend distribution

In a management report released this Monday (21), the real estate fund Maxi Renda (MXRF11) announced that it has already filed a request for reconsideration of the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which questions the distribution of dividends from the fund.

By a majority of votes, the council of the municipality understood, at the end of last year, that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. In the event of an accounting loss, the income should be suspended or transferred in the form of amortization, that is, return of equity. The position was announced on January 25th.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

Days later, the CVM returned to express its opinion on the case that shook the real estate fund segment. In addition to reinforcing the previous position, the municipality warned that the opinion could extend to other funds in a situation similar to that of Maxi Renda, which would end last week with an accumulated low of 9.5%.

Later, in a new statement, the CVM informed that it had granted a request for a suspensive effect for the decision, rendering all the implications of the questioning null and void.

“The aforementioned request for suspensive effect, made by the administrator of Maxi Renda Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário, was granted by the Board of CVM. With this, the effects of the decision deliberate on December 21, 2021, are suspended ”, said the statement from the municipality.

With the submission of the request for reconsideration, the municipality now has up to 60 days to comment on the case.

In the management report released this afternoon, Maxi Renda reinforced that the 2021 closing numbers have not yet been independently audited, but indicate that the portfolio closed last year with retained earnings.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The largest real estate fund in the country in terms of number of shareholders, with 488,000, Maxi Renda closed today’s trading session with a drop of 0.75%.

related