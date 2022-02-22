McDonald’s Investor Demands End to Pig ‘Gestational Cage’ | Economy

Lorena Amaro McDonalds

Activist investor and billionaire Carl Icahn started a new battle with his traditional method of attack: he bought a small stake in a company and, little by little, managed to get two names he trusted on the Board of Directors. But this time, the news was Icahn’s motivation and target: animal health and welfare at McDonald’s.

On Sunday, McDonald’s confirmed that the investor, who owns 200 shares of the restaurant chain, has appointed two advisers for this purpose.

On Icahn’s radar is the way the fast-food chain’s suppliers treat the animals used in pork burgers and other pork products. The investor argues that McDonald’s has not fulfilled its promise to eliminate the use of so-called gestational cages, small pens in which sows are housed during pregnancy and which, according to animal rights advocates, represent unnecessary cruelty.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Icahn said that suppliers were only taking sows out of these small pens when they were four to six weeks pregnant – the total duration of the animal’s pregnancy is 16 weeks. According to the investor, he was motivated to act in this cause by his daughter, an animal lover who is also a vegetarian.

He also highlighted that McDonald’s promised in 2012 that it would gradually eliminate the purchase of pork from suppliers that use the gestational cage. The goal would be to completely eliminate this practice in up to ten years – that is, now in 2022.

“Icahn’s (board) appointments relate to a very specific issue concerning the company’s commitments to pork,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “It’s a topic that McDonald’s has pioneered (by adopting compromises),” the company argued.

The fast-food chain said that by the end of 2022, the expectation is that 85% to 90% of its pork will come from suppliers that do not use the gestational cage. And that this practice will be completely eliminated in 2024.

McDonald’s claims that Icahn’s demands are unrealistic, given the current reality of the US supply chain. According to the company, a major change would go against “veterinary science” and would affect “the group’s commitment to offering quality products at affordable prices to its customers”.

In the note, McDonald’s also counterattacked Icahn, arguing that the billionaire’s stance is inconsistent with other investments. According to the fast-food chain, the billionaire holds, through his holding company Icahn Enterprises, a relevant portion of shares in Viskase, a company that produces and packs pork and poultry.

“It is not public knowledge that Icahn has demanded targets from Vikase,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

The animal rights organization Humane Society had already presented to McDonald’s shareholders, in November, a demand that the company put an end to the practice of the gestational cage.

“The company promises to eliminate the practice, but still allows six of the 16 weeks of gestation in confinement. We’re talking about a month and a half of the gestational cycle during which the animal can’t even turn around in a stall,” said Josh Balk, vice president of the Humane Society, in an interview with the Financial Times.

Balks, who claims to have known Icahn for more than a decade, says he is “without a doubt someone who fights to avoid cruelty to animals.”

McDonald’s, which cannot be considered a typical investor target, has seen its shares rise more than 18% in the last 12 months and now has a market cap of $187 billion.

The two executives appointed by Icahn to the McDonald’s board are Leslie Samuelrich, president of Green Century Capital Management, an environmental investment fund, and Maisie Ganzler, head of Strategies at Bon Appétit Management Company, a restaurant chain that offers catering services. .