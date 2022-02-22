Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize goes to R$ 37 million in a draw this Tuesday

posted on 02/21/2022 10:48



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

The Mega-Sena prize has accumulated once again and expectations are high for those who plan dreams and goals with the money. This is because the estimate for the next contest is R$ 37 million. The draw takes place this Tuesday (22/2), at 20 pm. The event will be broadcast live on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social media. Players can make attempts until 19:00 on the day of the draw at accredited lottery shops or online.

In the last draw, which took place on Saturday (2/19), a bet from the DF hit the post and won a jackpot of R$ 76,000. Another 43 bets hit the corner of the Mega-Sena and will also take the jackpot of the lucky guy who resides in the federal capital.

In addition, 3,811 winning bets made the Mega-Sena court, including singles and pool games. In the DF, 111 bets hit four of the six scores and each one earned R$ 1,263.04. The numbers drawn in contest nº 2,455 can be checked on Caixa’s website. The total collection of the contest reached R$ 58,444,069.50.

how to play online

For people who usually or intend to play their games on the internet, you need to be careful when betting. Check out how to play online.

Only people over 18 with a CPF can register for the Online Lotteries. To bet, you need to register and have a credit card.

Two steps are necessary: ​​inform the personnel and then validate the registration token sent to the email. The password must be registered with six numbers.

A tip from Caixa is not to save passwords, as it is the keyword that guarantees your identity on the portal, controlling bets and eventual prizes.

If the player does not remember the password, just click on access and activate the option “Forgot my password” in the CAIXA Login. Then just follow the steps in the email sent.

In Online Lotteries, the player can place bets of at least BRL 31.50 and a maximum of BRL 945.00 per day. The portal receives bets 24 hours a day, but it is necessary to pay attention to the closing time of the contest, which is the same practiced at the Lottery Houses (1 hour before the draws)

Online bets are placed on a paper wheel. The player will select numbers on a virtual wheel and then place them in the betting cart. It is worth remembering that the portal does not sell the pool.

Another important factor is that you cannot make games for other people. The bets are linked to the CPF of the registration and the payment of any prize as well.

It is possible to view the cart bets with individual breakdown, as well as the total value of the cart. A valid Credit Card will be required to process payment via Mercado Pago.

If you win a prize, you must print the bet slip and generate the Redemption Code (which must be memorized) and go to your preferred lottery, where CPF and generated code will be entered.

To delete the registration, just call: 3004 1104 (Capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 726 0104 (other regions).