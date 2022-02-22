Mexican woman sentenced to lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Mexican economist Paola Schietekat, who worked for a company linked to the organization of the 2022 World Cup, was sentenced to 100 lashes and seven years in prison after denouncing that she was a victim of sexual abuse in Qatar.

The 27-year-old said that a man broke into her apartment in Doha, the country’s capital, while she was sleeping and raped her. This happened on June 6 of last year.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/paola7kat/ Mexican woman goes from rape victim to convict

Paola, who converted to Islam in her youth, decided to report the violence to the Qatari authorities, but the country’s court understood that she was the culprit and not the aggressor, who was eventually released.

According to her, the rapist defended himself by saying that he and Paola were in a loving relationship, which was understood by local authorities as if she had an “extramarital relationship” with the man.

Under Islamic law, the punishment for such cases is 100 lashes and seven years in prison.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/paola7kat/Paola Schietekat says she received little consular support during the judicial process

Paola even gathered a series of evidence against the rapist, such as a medical report and photos of bruises left by the man on her arms, shoulders and back. However, the material was not enough in the face of the aggressor’s argument.

back to mexico

According to the newspaper El Pais, in July last year, Paola managed to leave Qatar with the support of the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy. Back in her country, she received information that her attacker had been acquitted of all charges, as “there were no cameras to verify that the attack took place”.

The court case, however, is still ongoing. On February 14, she was called to a second hearing in a Doha criminal court, but she and her lawyer did not attend.

For the young Mexican, the case boils down to “a world that seems to hate women”. “World Cup in a country where relationships outside of marriage or homosexuality are punished? How will this embassy serve thousands of non-Arabic-speaking Mexicans, who also don’t know the laws of Qatar?” she asked.

Sexual abuse

Sexual harassment needs and must be reported, in Brazil or abroad. The way in which the complaint is received, of course, varies according to the laws of each country.

When this happens abroad, the victim needs to contact their country’s embassy.

Harassment against women involves a series of conduct that is offensive to sexual dignity that disrespects their freedom and physical, moral or psychological integrity.

Remember: where there is no consent, there is harassment! It doesn’t matter what clothes you wear, how you dance, or how many and which people you choose to kiss (or not kiss): none of these circumstances authorize or justify harassment.

See this link on how to report harassment or rape in Brazil.