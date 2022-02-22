Mexican woman threatened after reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

A Mexican woman was threatened with seven years in prison and 100 lashes after denouncing that she was a victim of sexual abuse in Qatar. The case took place in June 2021 and ended up being filed for lack of ‘evidence’, as there was no camera pointing to the door of the young woman’s house that could record the aggression, according to international media.

Economist and scientist Paola Schietekat, 27, worked for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the entity responsible for building stadiums for the 2022 World Cup, which will take place in the country’s capital, Doha. In June 2020, a man broke into her apartment and raped her, leaving her with bruises all over her body.

After the violence, Paola sought medical help and reported the crime to local authorities with the help of the Mexican consul in Qatar, Luis Ancona. She says she signed a statement and was released. However, she was called again by the police where she was confronted by the authorities in front of her attacker.







Economist and scientist Paola Schietekat, 27, was a victim of sexual abuse in Qatar Photo: Playback/Twitter

“It was three hours of interrogation in Arabic and, at one point, they demanded a virginity test. For some reason I became the accused,” said the young woman. Her alleged attacker told police they both had a romantic relationship. The police demanded that she hand over her unlocked phone, according to Schietekat the case revolved around the possibility of them having an extramarital affair, which can be punished in Qatar with up to seven years in prison and 100 lashes.

According to newsweek, Paola’s lawyer offered her a simple solution to close the case: marry the attacker. But with the help of the World Cup organizing committee, she managed to leave the country. “I have never breathed more relief than when my passport was stamped,” said the young woman, who reveals she still receives threats.