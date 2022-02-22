Microsoft: Activision purchase started after controversy with Kotick

Things for Activision got quite complicated after November 16, 2021, when The Wall Street Journal released an article mentioning that Bobby Kotick, the company’s executive director, knew about the cases of harassment and discrimination that took place at the company. However, what many may not know is that the conversations between this company and Microsoft started immediately after that event.

According to a document released by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in the original language), Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division at Microsoft, had sent an email to his employees on the 18th of the same saying: being “disturbed” by the situation at Activision, but the next day he was already in contact with Kotick to start the negotiations to buy the company.

“On November 19th, during a conversation on a different topic between Mr. Spencer and Mr. Kotick, Mr. Spencer mentioned that Microsoft was interested in discussing strategic opportunities between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft and asked if it would be possible to arrange a call with Mr. Nadella the next day. Mr. Kotick has agreed to participate in this conversation,” the document reads.

Phil Spencer initiated contacts for the purchase of Activision. (Source: Game World/Reproduction)Source: GameWorld

“In a November 20 call between Mr. Kotick and Mr. Nadella, the latter indicated that Microsoft was interested in exploring a strategic combination with Activision Blizzard,” the document continues.

The officialization of the proposal

The text goes on to say that, On November 26, Bill Gates’ company made an offer of $80 per share. (which, on that day, was already a 32% increase in the value that was in effect on the 25th of the same month), but both parties agreed to close a total of $95 per share.

Another important point mentioned in the document and which made Microsoft rush to complete the US$ 68.7 billion transaction as soon as possible is that four other companies were interested in formalizing a proposal for Activision, but without revealing who the competitors were.