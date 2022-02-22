Minas Gerais security forces approve strike for salary readjustment – Gerais

Assembly in the Center-South Region of Belo Horizonte defined the beginning of the police stoppage (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The public security forces of Minas Gerais approved, on the afternoon of this Monday (21/01), a strike until the state government takes a position on the salary readjustment charged by the police. The vote took place at Praça da Assembleia, in Belo Horizonte, where the act has been concentrated since early this afternoon. They want the inflationary recomposition of salaries. According to the category, the Executive did not comply with a 2019 agreement that provided for a staggered readjustment, with a total of 41% until 2021. The last would be in September last year, but only 13% of this total was made effective.

The police are pressing for the government to send a bill to the state legislature to implement the salary increase. Since Monday morning, thousands of protesters have gathered in BH. Initially, they were at Praça da Estação, in the central region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

“The strike has already started. It was deliberated by the president of the association of each category: Civil Police, Criminal Police, Firefighters, Military Police and socio-educational agents”, he told the State of Mines state deputy Sergeant Rodrigues (PDT), one of the voices of the police who demand the readjustment. According to him, agents who joined the movement have already left official groups of their corporations on WhatsApp.

According to Rodrigues, the departure of the groups will directly impact the productivity of the security forces. He, like his peers, charged Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) with sending a project on inflationary recomposition.

“What will make the police resume their activities is the bill making the recovery of inflationary losses”, he continued, stating that Zema cannot continue “stubborn” on the subject.

Even when paralyzed, the police will need to maintain a minimum contingent on active duty, as determined by the Federal Constitution.

Claims are taken to Agostinho Patrus

During the morning, the police went to Praça Sete, also in the Center, and since early afternoon they were at Praça da Assembleia, in the Center-South region of the city of Belo Horizonte. Now, return to the Center of BH, towards Praa Sete.

Afterwards, representatives of the movement were received by the president of the Legislative Assembly, Agostinho Patrus (PV). They delivered to the state deputy a manifesto that reinforces the interest in salary recomposition to the state security forces. The text criticizes the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF) proposed by the Minas Gerais government.

The hope of the class that the Legislature can dialogue to grant the readjustment. During this whole Monday, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) was the most criticized: “If Zema doesn’t pay, the police will stop”, was the cry most chanted by the protesters, who come from several cities in Minas Gerais. He and the Secretary General of Government, Mateus Simes, had their faces portrayed in symbolic boxes. The funeral urns that “represented” them were even kicked and vilified by the most exalted police officers.

Upon receiving the document delivered by the security forces, Agostinho Patrus indirectly criticized Zema and spoke of “nonsense” in the state’s history. “Minas, who was always involved in dialogue, always sat at the table and was an example for Brazil in those moments, is currently experiencing a sad moment, in which there is no dialogue”, he pointed out.

The state deputy mentioned the attempts by Palcio Tiradentes to legalize the debate on Tax Recovery and make it possible to vote on the issue. “Unfortunately, what makes people manifest, above all, is the indifference with which they are being treated. safest in Brazil”.

Government deposits chips in Tax Recovery

By means of a note sent at the end of the morning of this Monday, the government says that the plan of Fiscal Recovery, in process in the ALMG, should allow a new recomposition in the salary of the servers.

The public accounts adjustment plan is seen as essential by Zema’s economic team to settle a debt of around R$140 billion with the federal government.

“The renegotiation of the billion-dollar debt with the Union, through the fiscal recovery plan, will allow a new recomposition of the salaries of security professionals. We continue to look for other alternatives to replace inflationary losses”, informed the Executive.

Judicial injunctions prevent the payment of the debt, but the government fears that the STF will revoke the precautionary measures if Minas Gerais does not join the RRF until April. If this occurs, the Executive calculates that it will have to disburse, immediately, around R$ 40 billion.

Despite the fear in the Administrative City, parliamentarians fear the counterparts inserted by the federal government in the rescue plan for the states. There are those who talk about a decrease in investments in public policies. Deputies also fear that the package will generate salary freezes for nine years. The conditions generate resistance to the project and, therefore, the topic has not yet advanced in the Assembly.

Note from the Minas Gerais government on the police movement

“Since the beginning of the current administration, the Government of Minas has been balancing the accounts and recovering the financial capacity of the State, which has made it possible to pay the salaries of public servants in Minas Gerais in full, on the fifth business day of the month, in addition to of the discharge of the 13th salary without installments.

The Government of Minas is aware of the need to recompose the salaries of civil servants and has made every effort to make inflation correction possible for all state employees. The current management recognizes the importance of professionals from the Security Forces for the State. Therefore, they received a 13% increase in 2020. In addition, they were the first professionals to receive their salary on time. We continue in an extensive negotiation process with the representatives of these categories in the search for a new recomposition, because we know that it is necessary.

The renegotiation of the billion-dollar debt with the Federal Government, through the fiscal recovery plan, will allow a new recomposition of the salaries of security professionals. We continue to look for other alternatives to make up for inflationary losses.”