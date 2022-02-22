mod puts CJ from GTA as Kratos

Another God of War mod for PC has gone viral on the internet. This time, Kratos became a character as famous as he is in the gaming universe. The chosen one to take the Spartan’s place in the Nordic adventure is Carl Johnson, the CJ of GTA San Andreas.

With the right to the lines of the character of the Rockstar franchise during the confrontation, the modders of the “Omega Fantasy” channel still made Atreus become the dinosaur Barney. Once again, Baldur was the community’s designated opponent to be beaten by the protagonist. Look:

This mod generated expectations well before the launch of the title on the platform. Proof of this is that even Cory Barlog, the director of the 2018 title, put a fan edit on his Twitter cover. Check out:

Amazingly, CJ has appeared in Elden Ring recently thanks to these customizations. Modders continue to show a lot of creativity after the arrival of God of War on PC: Atreus has already become a playable character and the classic look of Kratos has been assembled.

God of War for PC won’t have fullscreen mode

The PC version of God of War does not have a feature present in most games on the platform: a fullscreen mode. According to Sony, performance tests favored the current “borderless window” model. Check out!