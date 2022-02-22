Moro loses third place numerically to Ciro Gomes, says CNT

Research shows Lula’s leadership and Bolsonaro’s growth; Voting intention of the former Minister of Justice and Public Security has dropped 2.5% since December

Research shows growth of former Ceará governor Ciro Gomes (PDT)



The search CNT of Opinion released this Monday, 21, shows that the former president squid (PT) remains in the lead for the in-person race of 2022. PT remained stable with 42.2% of voting intentions. In December 2021, the former president was at 42.8% – an oscillation of 0.8% down, that is, within the margin of error. The result was positive for the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which grew 2.4% points, from 25.6% to 28%. the former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) also had a positive result: it went from 4.9% to 6.7%, taking third place and numerically surpassing the former judge. Sergio Moro (We can). Considering the margin of error, the two are technically tied. The former Minister of Justice and Public Security dropped from 8.9% to 6.4% in the period.

Stimulated voting intention for President of the Republic

The governor of Sao Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), remained with 1.8% of voting intentions. the names of André Janones (forward) and Simone Tebet (MDB) were presented to voters for the first time since the poll began. The federal deputy adds 1.5% against 0.6% for the senator. Felipe D’Ávila (New) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) are tied at 0.8%. Among those interviewed, 7.6% would vote blank or null, while 6% are undecided. In a spontaneous poll, when the interviewee himself says who he would vote for, Lula also appears in the lead, with 32.8%. Then Jair Bolsonaro appears with 24.4%. Ciro occupies the third place with 2.6% against 2.1%. Janones was cited for the first, garnering 0.5%. João Doria is in last place, with 0.3. Others add up to 1.1; blanks and nulls, 7.9; undecided; 28.3%. The CNT Opinion survey surveyed 2,002 Brazilians aged 16 and over. The interviews were distributed in 137 municipalities, in 25 units of the federation. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points with a 95% confidence level. The collection period was February 16th to 19th, 2022.

Spontaneous voting intention for President of the Republic