Moro says end of reelection for president and privileged forum is ‘commitment written in stone’ | Elections 2022

Former judge and ex-minister Sergio Moro, pre-candidate for the Presidency by Podemos, said this Tuesday (22) that, if elected, he will present a proposal to end the reelection of President of the Republic and also with the privileged forum. for politicians.

When participating in an event in São Paulo, Moro stated that it is a “commitment written in stone”.

“Two things we want to do, which is that commitment written in stone: end of the reelection for president of the Republic, which is even a way for you to facilitate the approval of other reforms; and another proposal, we are going to end up with a privileged forum for everyone, including the President of the Republic”, he said.

Moro said that reelection can often make it difficult for Congress to pass necessary reforms.

“It’s a minority, but it happens. Congress resists approving some reforms because it is afraid of potentiating an election of a candidate who is in the exercise of power,” he declared.

“So, let’s take this off the table and end the reelection for President of the Republic for the president of 2023. No term extension”, he added.

Moro also highlighted as “valid” the discussion to change the term of office for president of the Republic from four to five years, but at another time.

“Let’s not contaminate the debate,” he said.

Regarding the privileged forum, Moro said that there are excesses, “but these problems do not justify privilege”.

“The privileged forum has served, unfortunately, as a shield for people who do wrong,” he said.

“The only way to justify it is if we admit that the politician is better than the common citizen. If the common citizen responds to justice in the normal way, there is no reason for us to have a privilege aimed at the political class”, he said.