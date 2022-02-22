Moscow stock market drops more than 8% on tensions in Ukraine | Economy

The main indices on the Moscow Stock Exchange lost more than 8% at the opening on Tuesday (22), hours after Russia recognized the independence of Ukraine’s pro-Russian breakaway regions, a step that seriously exacerbates the crisis with the countries. westerners.

The main index of the Moscow Stock Exchange, the RTS (denominated in euros), plunged 9.9% just after 4:00 am (Brasilia time). And IMoex (in rubles) fell by 8.5%.

International stocks fall as tensions escalate in Ukraine

Putin recognizes two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent

The Russian currency also depreciated on Tuesday. At 4 am, the ruble was quoted at 90.58 per euro and 80.12 per dollar, very close to the record set on January 26, when it reached 90.8 per euro and 80.4 per dollar. .

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, further fueling the possibility of war.

Immediately, Western countries denounced the fact and promised sanctions against Russia.

Oil close to $100

The price of oil, which has climbed more than 20% this year on rising demand, was quoted more than 3% higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude approaching the $100 mark for the first time since 2014.

Investors sought refuge in the safety of assets such as gold and government bonds as the United States and its European allies are expected to announce tough new sanctions against Russia.

Gold surpassed $1,900 and approached its highest level in the last year.

The US currency also strengthened against other currencies, including a 4% gain against the Russian ruble.