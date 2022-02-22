Mothers will chain themselves in front of the STJ for health insurance coverage (Photo: Gustavo Lima/ STJ)

Mothers will chain themselves in front of the STJ for health insurance coverage

Court will decide whether the list of ANS procedures remains exemplary or becomes exhaustive

If it becomes taxing, plans will not be required to cover procedures not included in the ANS list

Activist Andréa Werner announced on social media that on Wednesday (23) protesters will chain themselves in front of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), in Brasília, against the “mamata of health plans”. She will participate in the protest and chain herself together with other mothers.

The act aims to pressure the court so that the list of mandatory procedures, examinations and treatments to be covered by the agreements is not restricted.

On the day, the STJ will decide whether the list of procedures of the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health), that is, whether the list of mandatory coverage by health plans, remains exemplary or becomes exhaustive.

Today, if a treatment is not on the ANS list, the patient can judicialize the issue and, if the judge approves, the plan is obliged to carry out the coverage.

If the list of procedures becomes exhaustive, plan operators will not be required to cover procedures not included in the list of the regulatory agency, which is linked to the Ministry of Health.

According to Andréa, if the court’s decision is to make the role of the ANS taxable, this should mainly affect people with serious illnesses, for example.

“Currently, if you have cancer and the doctor recommends immunotherapy, it [o procedimento] is not on the ANS list, which is archaic and outdated. But, if you go to court, the plan covers it. If the STJ decides that this archaic role is exhaustive, it’s over. The plans will not be required to cover anything that is off the list”, explained Andréa.

The trial began in September of last year, and the rapporteur, Minister Felipe Salomão, voted for the list to be exhaustive, that is, not giving room for recourse to justice when the plans deny some treatment.