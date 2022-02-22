Movida (MOVI3) practically doubles profit in the 4th quarter

Movida (MOVI3) posted net income of R$276.7 million in its fourth quarter balance sheet, a performance 99.5% higher than reported a year earlier.

Last year, profit totaled BRL 819.4 million, representing an increase of 250% compared to 2020, which totaled BRL 233.6 million.

According to the company, the profit expansion came as a result of the strategy adopted throughout the pandemic, with emphasis, among other points, for the expansion and renewal of the fleet.

In 2021, there was an expansion of more than 50% of the fleet compared to 2020, “a growth above the market average”, which made the company end the period with 187 thousand cars.

Another highlight was the increase in the average rate throughout the year, especially with Rent-a-Car (RAC), whose average daily rate per car reached R$ 118.6 in 4Q21, up 23.0% over the 3Q21 and 40.6% compared to 4Q20.

Additionally, the company cited the merger with CS Frotas, generating operating synergies in the GTF segment, as factors that drove profit; growth of Movida Zero Km, also in the GTF, diluting costs and increasing margins in the short term; and operational improvements.

More Movida balance sheet data (MOVI3)

Net revenue totaled R$1.741 billion in 4Q21, up 75.7% from the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 154.4% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 776.6 million.

The Ebitda margin reached 83.3% in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 22.3 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Return on equity (ROE) was 29% in 4Q21, up 19 pp from 4Q20.

In 4Q21, gross profit totaled R$370.3 million, up 79.1% compared to 4Q20.

Gross margin reached 66.2% with a positive variation of 8.6 pp compared to 4Q20.

Expenses totaled R$123.0 million in 4Q21, an increase of R$20.3 million compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to expenses with sales commission and credit card fees, included in the balance of expenses with the 3rd.

The financial result was an expense in the amount of R$208.1 million, representing an increase of R$171.2 million compared to 4Q20.

Debt and investments

Net CAPEX in 4Q21 was R$2.1 billion, which shows continuous growth every quarter. The growth of 18,700 cars combined with the maintenance of occupancy rates in RAC and growth in the GTF is the result of the flexible strategy adopted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The rental company’s net debt ended 4Q21 at R$6.587 billion.

The leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 2.9 times, an increase of 0.2 times compared to 4Q20.

On December 22, 2021, the Chairman of the Board informed that the Management intends to propose at the Annual General Meeting (AGO) to be held in April 2022, the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$ 307 million.

