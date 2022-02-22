MP denounces three for the death of Moïse Kabagambe | Rio de Janeiro

The agency requested the preventive detention of Fabio Pirineus da Silva, Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca and Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva. In the complaint, the MP denounces the trio for murder and says that Moïse was cruelly attacked, as if it were “a venomous animal”.

In the complaint, the MP says that on January 24, around 9:30 pm, the accused, “with free and conscious will to killin communion of designs and actions with each other, they attacked the bodily integrity” of the Congolese.

According to the complaint, after an argument with an employee at the Tropicália kiosk, where he also worked, the victim was assaulted with blows with a baseball bat, punches, kicks and slaps.

The complaint says that Brendon, also known as Tota, knocked the Congolese down and immobilized him, and, with the victim immobilized, Fábio, aka Belo, began to “cowardly” attack the Congolese with a piece of wood. Then Aleson, the Nineteen, “even with the victim helpless”, continues the aggressions. Even without reacting, continues the MP, Moïse was tied up by Brendon and Fábio, being left undefended.

The crime was committed for a futile reason, resulting from a mere argument

The crime was carried out using a cruel means, as if the victim was “assaulted as if he were a venomous animal”

The crime was committed with a resource that made it impossible for the victim to defend herself, as she was knocked down and immobilized, with no way to react to the aggressions.

In a black tank top, a man watches the beating and then takes away the baton used to attack Moïse

Security camera footage from the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, where Moïse Kabagambe was clubbed to death, demonstrate the dynamics of the fight that ended with the brutal beating of the Congolese, who died as a result of the aggressions.